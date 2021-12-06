‘A quiet place 2’: Emily Blunt and Cillian Murphy try to survive in the amazing trailer in Spanish – movie news

The sci-fi horror sequel directed by John Krasinski opens in theaters on March 20 this year.

It does not premiere until March 20, but you can already enjoy in these lines of the Official trailer in Spanish of A quiet place 2, the sci-fi horror sequel directed by John Krasinski. This second part retells Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds and Noah Jupe after the success of A peaceful place (2018) -340 million dollars raised- and adds to its cast names such as Cillian Murphy (Peaky blinders) and Djimon Hounsou (Guardians of the Galaxy).

The script for this continuation is re-signed by John Krasinski in collaboration with Scott Beck and follows in the footsteps of Evelyn abbott (Emily Blunt) and her children Regan (Millicent Simmonds), Marcus (Noah Jupe) and the little baby after the father of the clan, Lee (Krasinski), sacrificed himself to save them all. They already know how to end the deadly creatures that invaded Earth. and that hunt their prey for the noise, but that does not mean that the danger has disappeared … more so now that the family has dared to leave their protected home. In addition to the monsters, they will now also run into other survivors, such as those played by Cillian Murphy and Djimon Hounsou. But what about the rest? “The people who remain … are not people worth saving.”, affirms the character of the actor of Origin.

Perhaps the most interesting thing about the trailer is that it begins with that “Day 1”. Will we know once and for all how the aliens invaded us? Where do they come from? What exactly do they want? You will have these and many other answers as of March 20. Now, don’t miss the trailer in Spanish.