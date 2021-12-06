A new madness: Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly were chained to a party

Megan fox and her boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly They were literally inseparable at the launch event for their new line of polishes, thanks to being chained by their nails.

The couple were seen on the red carpet at the event in West hollywood on Saturday with matching black looks that went viral on social networks thanks to the only silver chain that joined them at the little finger.

