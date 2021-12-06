A new madness: Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly were chained to a party

Megan fox and her boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly They were literally inseparable at the launch event for their new line of polishes, thanks to being chained by their nails.

The couple were seen on the red carpet at the event in West hollywood on Saturday with matching black looks that went viral on social networks thanks to the only silver chain that joined them at the little finger.

Megan and MGK hit the red carpet in matching black outfits, complete with a silver chain linking them with their 3D snakeskin nails.

Talking about the unique style on Instagram, the couple’s nail technique Brittney boyce said the snakeskin nail look featured three shades from the new collection of MGK: Party Favor, 25 to Life and Depressionist.

“After the nails dried, I used a nail piercer to pierce her pinky nails and added rings to them, so that I could tie two chains to them, so that they were chained together.”Boyce explained.

“If we’re not going to hit each other by our pinky nails like Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox, then I don’t want it.”joked a Twitter user.

Fox and Kelly, who have been dating since last year, have been known to publicly show their love for each other through unique gestures. As well as stories of their romance like when Machine Gun Kelly accidentally stabbed himself while trying to impress Megan Fox.