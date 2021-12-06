A manual guides the oncohematological patient

Team that has prepared the manual for the oncohematological patient.

The Hematology Service of the Vigo Health Area has presented a ‘Oncohematologic Patient Manual‘, the first of its kind in the Galician community

It is a publication aimed at patients and their families with information about oncohematological diseases, their approach and recommendations to face the process.

The manual, endorsed by the Galician Society of Hematology, is the result of a multidisciplinary work of specialists in Oncohematology, Pharmacy, Physiotherapy, Psychology, Nutrition, and Would get sick, both hospital and Primary care.

In addition, the patients themselves, led by the hematologist, also participated in its preparation. Sandra Suarez.

Thus, the manual is aimed at responding to the concerns that patients have been expressing to the professionals who care for them, and always based on research and studies scientists who guarantee the benefits of the recommendations made.

As the Head of Hematology Service, Carmen Albo, “Every day, more relevance is given to the clinical information that is provided to the patient in the Health services, since a better understanding of the disease can contribute to a better development of the care process, improve the relationship between health workers and patients and, therefore, improve the quality of the service provided. We are convinced that information is one of the most important factors that can help patients to successfully cope with the entire treatment process for a hematological disease. “

Specific recommendations for each oncohematological patient

“We intend to explain in the simplest way possible what these diseases consist of, their treatments, their consequences and the role of emotions in the whole process; in addition to offering tips to improve your quality of life and face all the treatment successfully. But the manual can never replace the information provided by healthcare personnel who, if necessary, will adjust the general indications contained therein, and will make specific and personalized recommendations for each patient ”, explains Albo.

Helpful tips to reduce anxiety and maintain autonomy

This publication is structured in general sections that explain blood and its components, the hematological diseases, the main diagnostic tests and the indicated treatments, both hospital and ambulatory.

It also aims to solve some of the most frequently asked questions and inquiries from patients and caregivers. Therefore, it contains general advice that may be useful during treatment, to help the patient to reduce fear and anxiety that can provoke the diagnosis, and allow you to maintain the maximum level of autonomy.

The diagnosis and treatment of these diseases can have a great emotional impact on those who suffer from them and on their environment. Undergo continuous medical visits and sessions chemotherapy It can affect your mood, as well as a decrease in functional and physical abilities. In this sense, the manual contains specific sections on physical activity, diet and nutrition, and psychological aspects, both in relation to the patient and with the family and caregivers.

Primary Care Assistance after hospital discharge

As expressed by the Vigo Health Area, to cope with these diseases, the Primary care is a fundamental pillar, especially once the patient is given discharge from the hospital and he has to start going home. It is important to know the services that can be provided in your health center to reduce the number of visits to the hospital and, above all, to Emergency Service.

The text provides guidance on the situations in which it is possible to go to the GP or Primary Care nursing professionals. It also collects patient stories They explain how they have experienced this “homecoming” and their suggestions for improving this progressive adaptation.