A former Pumas invited Uriel Antuna to the team

The transfer market begins to move although it has not yet arrived, although much of what is said ends up being nothing more than rumors. In this case, Pumas joined the conversation between America and Chivas by Uriel antuna, one of the names that sounded the most in recent weeks as a result of the comment of a former university footballer.

+ ALL MOVEMENTS HEADING TO THE CLOSING +

The news that Antuna would be exchanged for Sebastian Cordova It was one of the hottest news of the week. Although at the moment it was only a rumor, characters close to both teams came out to argue why they do not want to receive each respective player. However, in CU there are people who do not waste a single minute and take the opportunity to get into the conversation.

Ailton Da Silva, former auriazul soccer player who is currently developing as a representative of soccer players from the MX League, decided to tweet the Olympic medalist. “Aloooo @AntunaUriel I know nobody loves you, call me, I can find you a great team from DF that you will be happy and I’ll leave you dad …”, were the words of Da Silva, although they did not have a great reception from the fans.

Several of the responses alluded to the fact that the people from Guadalajara were asking for much more money than Antuna was really worth, who did not have the best of the seasons, since he did not contribute goals or assists during the season. Although much can be said about the quality and value of the Warlock, a player of his profile would serve him Pumas, which is lacking in the extremes.

Although Da Silva’s invitation comes from someone who had a past in Pumas, does not come officially from the board of directors, so Antuna’s arrival could only be a dream, since anything can happen. Another thing that can give hope is that the footballer has not yet confirmed what he will do, so there may be surprises in the market.