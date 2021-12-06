“A dark theory in forums is always right”

Clyde Phillips is tired of being asked the same question over and over for the past eight years, since the last episode of Dexter, a series that the screenwriter, producer and novelist left at the end of season 4 in order to spend more time with his family. What do you think of the ending that Dexter had? They have asked Phillips every time they have had him shot since then, as if he had not repeated it over and over again, and, above all, as if it were somehow your responsibility, which neither has been, nor is, nor will it ever be. There has only been one other question just as exhausting over the last decade for which he was the creator (from the Jeff Lindsay novels), showrunner and main screenwriter during the first four seasons of the series and now showrunner of the mini- Serie Dexter New Blood: What ending did he have in mind for the character? How did you think it had to end? Phillips has also answered that question ad nauseum, but they still keep him dizzy over and over, over and over again … So when we sit down we talk to Clyde Phillips about the first four chapters of the new mini-series Dexter New Blood (In Spain they can be seen in Movistar +) and about what awaits us at the end of the road, we make a firm promise before we start that we are not going to ask you for the umpteenth time neither about one nor the other. The smile of relief on his face speaks volumes.

It makes no sense to ask him again, first, because he has been telling it for years (basically, that he did not like a hair and that he saw Dexter at the end of his path being executed with a lethal injection in a state prison) and secondly because what we really want to talk about is the expectations that the series has. Because viewers have changed in the last decade. Now, above all, they are less tolerant than in 2006. The fans of the series criticized the ending that it had eight years ago, with which Phillips had nothing to do, and, above all, they will evaluate the quality of the new mini-series depending on the ending it has now. None of that that the important thing is the way: as the end does not convince, the immunity enjoyed by Phillips, who left the series in its prime, would disappear with a snap of the fingers. The series has already let fans down once and if it comes to a disappointing ending again, the damage that will be done to the franchise will be its doom. Expectations go up to that point. At least that’s how it looks from the outside. The spectators carry the backpack loaded with prejudices and expectations. This time there is no benefit of the doubt for Phillips, nor a season of deadline for the action to kick off, for the characters to settle in the minds of the viewers. They want the ending that the original series didn’t give them. Phillips, of course, doesn’t care, but he doesn’t care.

The first episode of the miniseries, against all odds and without making noise, has been the most watched on a streaming platform in 2022. “The year has very little left … so I hope nobody takes our place and we we can put this medal on, “Phillips throws us not so much for showing off as for making a joke. Because Phillips, even if you don’t know it, despite his dark characters, is a man of comedy. Phillips, in addition to Dexter, Nurse jackie and Feed the beast (remake of Bankerot for American television), is the creator of Parker Lewis never loses, Suddenly susan and Family matters, which, in case you don’t remember, is where Anne Hathaway and Jesse Eisenberg came from (all Phillips series have a clinical eye for casting, and repeat in Dexter New Blood with Jack Alcott as teenage Harrison). In his world, among his friends, among the screenwriters he works with, Phillips is probably the funniest person they know. In fact, comedy and terror, because that of dismembering people, I don’t know, since it falls into that category, they go hand in hand, they have the same tempo, they are not as antithetical terms as most think. In fact this season Phillips is much more playful. That homage to the Coens’ Fargo, with included windshield wipers removing ground beef is old-school humor.

Best of all, Phillips doesn’t care. No hurry. The rhythm of the series is not set by expectations, but by history. The first episode of the miniseries is an exercise in storytelling: slowly, recover a character who was mistreated for the last season. “The truth is that we risk it, if I’m honest. Michael’s voice-over narrating what goes through his head that fans of the series are so used to does not appear until the end of the first episode,” admits Phillips. . Nor does the Michael Giacchino tune with which the original series began appears until the opening credits enter. Do you know why you can’t write with the audience’s expectations in mind? “We did a pre-premiere screening with a thousand people of which approximately 600 of them were fans of the original series. The series begins and people began to applaud furiously … with things that we never thought they would respond like that. For example, when Debb’s character appears for the first time, they went completely crazy, but when Dexter says “I have a problem with blood” … they started laughing like it was a joke !!! And I assure you that that specific phrase was not intended to be a joke. And I am telling you because I wrote it. “

“What I mean is that we have taken a risk, but the point is to do justice to the story we tell and to its characters. We did not want to ignore that nine years have passed for the character and we did not want to undo anything of viewers had seen before, and that had to take a very specific rhythm. Dexter does not wake up from a dream. He lives a practically monkish life in a small town that, in theory, has fewer temptations for him. There because in the end all the people he has loved have ended up dead. That is why Debb is his conscience now, “continues Phillips.

Are you aware that the series will be evaluated based on the quality of the final episode? “Honestly, I feel quite confident. Showtime has dedicated the largest budget in its history to promote this television series. We are aware that the series has a legion of fans with a series of expectations. Think that Dexter It’s Showtime’s # 1 asset. [Sabemos lo que nos jugamos, viene a decir Phillips, pero, claro, sin decirlo.] Our challenge, actually, was to bring new viewers into the character’s universe. Many people missed the series, many of them because they were simply too young to see the series fifteen years ago. The kids who were five years old when the series was released are now 20 years old and we want them to see the series, “responds Phillips.

With that audience, they have part of the earned ground. Dexter’s character has already been tested long enough. “At the beginning we had to humanize Dexter, make him accessible. And the great merit of achieving it at the beginning has to do with Michael [C. Hall] and only with Michael. And then we had to get the audience comfortable with what his character was doing. And we had many doubts, but many doubts. It was very delicate. We were born in the age of anti-heroes, Tony Soprano, Walter White … and we had a lot of competition and a lot to compare ourselves to, “says Phillips. Now anti-heroes have been introduced into sub-genres, like action movies. Superheroes There is a remarkable degree of maturity when it comes to anti-heroes, but especially in terms of what viewers expect from anti-heroes.

Phillips knows a lot about anti-heroes. His own life nurtures the characters that he brings to television. The screenwriter grew up in a neighborhood of Dorchester, in Boston (United States), which was half black, half Jewish and lower middle class, with parents that he has always described as “emotionally abusive” and “neglectful”. His father was a butcher, and Phillips spent his adolescence working with him. This is how you learned to bone an animal and where you saw what happens when you work with knives. His father was, as Phillips has explained, “a bad guy and a con man,” a gambling addict who “never told the truth” and was always in debt to the wrong kinds of people. Her mother simply did not enjoy being a mother.

“Damaged people are more interesting to an audience than undamaged people,” Phillips has previously explained. “It goes back to the Greeks, to Shakespeare, who wrote about tragic character flaws. If you saw a movie about a perfectly happy person who was just happily going through life, you would never get over it. Audiences want to see Walter White in Breaking bad, to Don Draper in Mad Men, Dexter or Jackie Peyton. “They are also more aware of what the story lines of those anti-heroes are.

There were no theorists on networks and forums as active when he left the series in season 4, I tell Phillips. Five minutes before the interview, I review a couple of forums to see what theories are that the fans have concocted during the last episode that has aired (the fourth). Fans are convinced that Trinity, the murderer brought to life by John Lithtgow in season 4, the one who ends the life of Harrison’s mother, is the consciousness that leads to the dark passenger of Jake Alcott’s character, who is in The opposite extreme of Dexter: he does not kill the guilty, but the innocent for pleasure. I blurt out the latest theory to Phillips, who nods and smiles. You are used to new theorists by now. “To be honest, there is always someone on forums who has a curious theory about a dark aspect of one of your series and is right,” says Phillips. “We work really hard to protect the plot of the show and then you go on Reddit or wherever and you find that someone, very smart, goes and says: this is what I think is going to happen. And the truth is that it is fascinating They come to the same conclusions, “he says.

