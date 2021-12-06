6 things the color of your period says about your health

The color of the menstruation, its texture and the smell reveal hormonal changes, gynecological disorders or diseases that are of priority attention.

The consistency, the smell and even the color of menstruation can be indicators to identify when something is not right in your body.

First it is necessary to observe and know what that monthly bleeding is like.

Also read. Why do we have to talk about dignified menstruation?

Currently there are still many women and menstruating people who, due to ignorance or shame, do not take these characteristics into account.

“We are not used to or we are not aware of how our menstrual flow is. It is very important to be aware of the clues that our menstrual blood will give us.

“In addition to color, for example, we could see other health indicators such as the amount, the days it lasts, if there is a clot,” explains Sally Santiago, manager of ProFemme.

In this regard, gynecologist Melissa Pereyra explains that the color of menstruation depends on different factors.

Often times, menstruation begins with a scant brownish flow and as the volume of bleeding increases, it turns a more intense red color. Finally, during the last days, the blood returns to a darker tone and the flow decreases until it disappears.

Also read. How I went from criticizing pints to embracing feminism

From brown to pink: what does the color of menstruation indicate?

Sally Santiago points out that blood with a bright red hue means that it has no difficulty flowing, which is why it is the color that occurs most commonly. However, if bleeding occurs between cycles, it can be associated with different cases such as an infection.

When the blood is brown, it is due to the time it took for blood fluid to leave the body and, therefore, it has stayed longer in the uterus.

Meanwhile, pink or pale red menstruation occurs when there is little bleeding.

The gynecologist explains that this can occur when taking oral contraceptives or through the hormonal IUD or other contraceptive methods.

However, it can also be a sign of some hormonal imbalance without contraceptive cause.

In addition, the specialist points out that when we see dark, almost black bleeding, it may be from traces of endometrial tissue.

In the case of “clear” bleeding, which can be more easily identified when the cup is used, this is blood plasma and its function is to help heal the walls of the uterus that is bleeding.

Photo: Pixabay.

Also read. Chilanga, a feminist city

Warning signs

What happens when the color of menstruation is different? Dr. Melisa Pereyra points out that an orange color or different from those mentioned above may be associated with infections.

In that case, the blood will also have a bad smell. Here, it is important to clarify that “some elements present in towels and tampons hide the true smell of blood, which is actually very similar to iron due to its composition and therefore is not unpleasant,” says Santiago.

Both specialists point out that any bleeding outside the cycle, regardless of the color of the menstruation, must be consulted with a specialist.

Read here Obstetric violence: assaults before, during and after childbirth