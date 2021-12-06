5 Sylvester Stallone Characters John Rambo Would Respect (& 5 He Wouldn’t)

Sylvester Stallone’s iconic hero John Rambo has been a constant and enduring fixture in Hollywood for nearly 40 years. Since its first appearance in First blood(1982), audiences have watched Rambo go from being an oppressed and harassed Vietnam veteran to an explosive and over-the-top action star.

Although Stallone has had a long and successful career in Hollywood, it is arguably his portrayal of John Rambo that he is most recognized. A tough, outspoken military man: There are some characters in Stallone’s catalog that he would get along better with than others.

10 wouldn’t: Judge Dredd represents everything Rambo fights

Rambo belongs to one of Stallone’s most esteemed franchises, while the Judge Dredd 1995 was universally rejected by critics and fans. John Rambo would despise everything about the iconic law enforcement officer from Mega-City One.

Just because of Rambo’s confrontation with the despicable police force in First bloodRambo has reason to distrust authority. Dredd is, in essence, a fascist, uncaring and uncompromising force for a system that goes far beyond the limits of authoritarianism – the Rambo freedom fighter would be far more willing to stand up to Dredd than to call him an ally.

9 Would: Kit Latura survives a test that Rambo would be proud of

Stallone’s portrayal of former emergency services worker Kit Latura in Daylight, from 1996, follows an ordinary man who must save everyone trapped in a collapsed tunnel. The tunnel collapses on their heads and those of a small group of survivors. Although Kit is by no means as robust and well-trained as Rambo, it’s easy to see how John would respect his efforts and his will to survive in extreme conditions.

It is not a million miles from the survivalist we see in First blood, all the public needs is to change the forest for a collapsed tunnel and they will begin to see the similarities.

8 they wouldn’t: Frank R. “The Executioner” Nitti is a despicable criminal

Playing the real life gangster in the movie CaponeIn 1975, Stallone portrayed Al Capone’s executor, and eventual successor, Frank Nitti. A man responsible for countless crimes throughout his life, there were few people in the history of organized crime as deplorable and feared as Nitti.

As Rambo represents a force for good in the world, he would certainly have a problem with a gangster like Nitti – and respect would not be considered. If the events of Rambo: Last Blood 2019 are something to keep in mind, the public already knows John’s opinion on organized crime, and it is not good.

7 could: Lincoln Hawk is a working-class hero

Only the 1980s could have produced a movie in which the protagonist recovers his estranged son by being good at wrestling. With a determined and hardworking father and a plot so silly that it becomes spectacular, Over the top, from 1987, it’s like Rocky with arm wrestling.

Rambo would respect the drive and no-give-up attitude of the Hawk, who refuses to back down in the face of adversity. Although it is a different kind of survival than what Rambo is used to, they are both strong and tough men who will stop at nothing to fight injustice in the world. The two of them use their muscular strength to ensure they are victorious.

6 they wouldn’t: Joe “Machine Gun” Viterbo is a nihilistic psychopath and murderer

Similar in many ways to Stallone’s character, Frank Nitti, Joe Viterbo is a Chicago gangster who participates in the deadly and murderous race that appears in Death Race 2000, 1975. Already morally bankrupt by agreeing to participate in the race, Joe only makes things worse when he has no qualms about murdering innocents for the extra points they offer during the race.

Far from the morality of John Rambo, Viterbo and Rambo would likely despise each other equally. Joe Viterbo would surely look down on the hard-working, hard-working veteran as he continues to fool himself into victory.

5: Barney Ross and Rambo would be a match made in heaven

No doubt in reminding Rambo of all the great commanders he had, Barney Ross from The Expendables it would be someone Rambo could look up to. His characters do nothing but inspire mutual respect and adoration.

As one of the few characters played by Stallone throughout his career who could stand up to Rambo, the idea of ​​Rambo and Ross working together is an incredibly tempting premise. With these two men on the battlefield, the enemy would have no chance.

4 they wouldn’t: Joe Bomowski was too dependent on his mom

Although John Rambo has worked with many allies over the years, he works best alone. In the middle of the jungle, Rambo can use his almost superhuman stealth abilities to the fullest, and he would certainly never take his mother with him.

Rambo knows the dangers to which he is subjected and understands firsthand how deadly they can be to his allies. Joe from Stop! Or My Mom Will Shoot he is so dependent on his mother and puts her in great danger, that it would probably embarrass Rambo. Dependence on Joe would certainly cause Rambo to lose respect for the cop, a profession Rambo already distrusts.

3 Would: Marion “Cobra” Cobretti is so bad that Rambo would have to respect him

Cobra , from 1986, is so incredibly explosive that it makes parodies of ’80s action movies seem underrated. This action-packed masterpiece has to be seen to be believed. Cobra It’s a jaw-dropping movie on the edge of your seat that will catch you. As the renegade cop Cobra, Stallone leads the public into an individual war on crime. Cobra he takes no prisoners and leaves no one standing.

Although Rambo may not be the biggest fan of the police, he would have to respect Marion for her unwavering crusade to rid the world of injustice, and for her skilled and almost unmatched combat skills.

2 they wouldn’t: The king shark is a giant, man-eating, talking shark

Stallone’s portrayal of the misunderstood King Shark in The Suicide Squad 2021 made audiences fall in love with the character. Although, it is doubtful that John Rambo agrees. King Shark’s boyish characteristics would prove more annoying than endearing to the action hero, and there is no way he could put up with man-eaters.

Rambo could not use stealth when facing King Shark. Although the idea of ​​Rambo rushing into battle alongside a giant shark is almost too hilarious a premise not to be desired.

1: Rocky Balboa has the same no-give-up attitude as Rambo

Along with Rambo, Rocky is arguably the most iconic character in Stallone’s career. The eternal underdog, always training hard and fighting against all odds to emerge victorious, Rocky shares many similar traits with the guerrilla.

Rambo is understandably a fan of Rocky Balboa and his history of fighting for wealth. The fact that Rocky is constantly being pulled out of retirement for “one last fight” is very similar to Rambo’s constant redistribution. It supports the idea that Rambo would count on the Italian Stallion as a public figure who personifies everything he fights for.