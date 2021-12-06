5 iconic songs – Publimetro México

Pop star Britney Spears starred in one of the most contentious court battles in the last decade. Finally, at 40 years of age and after one of the most followed trials in history, the title granted to his father 13 years ago was repealed, and which, among other things, prevented him from making decisions about his financial and personal life.

Britney, considered “the princess of pop”, began her career as a child, demonstrating a prodigious talent in dancing and singing. After becoming one of the figures of the Disney world, he made a leap as a soloist in 1997 with the album Baby More One Time, one of the most successful in pop history.

It is the promotional single from Britney Spears’ first record production. The promotional video caused a sensation upon its release, quickly reaching record-breaking views. The star appeared with gestures of boredom in a classroom, but shortly after the choreography begins and the song to the sound of a bell, although finally he realizes that everything is part of a dream.

This song was not only Spears’ second best song, according to a July 2011 survey by Rolling Stone magazine. It is also considered one of the best pop songs of all time, deserving several nominations among these the coveted Grammys awards.

The story of an earthling telling her love story while traveling to Mars captivated millions of Britnet Spears fans. The theme gave name to one of the most successful tours of Britney Spears that for the first time took her to Europe and Brazil.

The totally red outfit that she wore in the video for said song is still copied by the followers of the pop princess. The singer’s album, the second in her fledgling but successful career, repeated the sales record of its predecessor, with more than 1.3 million copies in its first week of release in the United States alone.

It is considered another of the most successful songs in Britney Spears’ career. It was released in late 2007 when the pop princess was pregnant with her second child Jayden. The promotional video where she played a strippers did not receive good reviews, but the song was among the five most listened to songs in at least 14 countries, including Europe.

The theme is considered iconic in the career of the pop princess. It is part of the third album and it is a catchy song where the singer dedicates verses as the slave of her love. It was part of the top ten of at least ten countries, including Germany, Austria, the United Kingdom, Spain and France.

His presentation at the 2001 MTV Awards, where he appeared on stage dancing with a huge snake around his neck, is considered one of the most iconic of this award. He also performed with this song at the well-known Billboard Music Awards that same year.

The song “Femme Fatale” gave name to his seventh album, full of a lot of dance pop and electronic music. This album, which also included songs like “Hold It Against Me” and “Till the World Ends”, was one of the ten best-sellers in several countries and the sixth that reached the first place in the singer’s career.