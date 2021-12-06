25 Movie Facts You Sure Didn’t Know

In fact, a lot of things had to happen for Brando to finish the role.

Director Francis Ford Coppola was hell-bent on casting either Brando or Laurence Olivier for the role of Vito. When told by then-Paramount president Stanley Jaffe that Brando would not be chosen, Coppola faked a stress seizure in the office. After the deception, Jaffe reconsidered the idea and told him that he would consider Brando for the role with three conditions, one of which was that he would have to take a test on camera to get it.

Meanwhile, Mario Puzo, author of the novel The Godfather, read a story that said comedian, sitcom star, and producer Danny Thomas wanted to buy a majority of Paramount shares for the sole purpose of self-selecting to play Vito. Alarmed by this, Puzo sent a letter to Brando, whom he wanted for the character, and begged him to consider playing Vito.

Brando’s personal secretary, Alice Marchak, knew he needed to work as he was in deep debt, so she paid for a subscription to the magazine. Hollywood Reporter to be aware of potential roles for him. However, one day he discovered her reading it and got angry that she took “movie magazines to [su] home. “Alice left Marlon’s home and let him cool off for a few days. During that time, she read that Paramount was looking for someone to play Vito. When she returned to Brando’s house, she found Puzo’s letter in the mailbox.

Puzo and Brando would end up talking on the phone. By then, Marchak had read the book and knew the role was right for him. He also slowly stoked Brando’s ego by telling him about the other actors being considered for the role, which made him want the role even more.

In the end, he agreed to do it, but Coppola knew he was going to have to take a camera test to cast it (something that would be an insult to an actor of Brando’s stature). So he came up with a plan, and didn’t tell Brando it was a camera test. Instead, he told her that he wanted to come over to his house to try a few things on camera, experiment a bit, and do some improvisations. And that worked.

When Coppola did the for-nothing-an-on-camera test at Brando’s house, he saw the 47-year-old actor transform into Vito in front of his eyes as he put black shoe polish on his blonde hair to give him a look. darker and combing it back, he would make a mustache from the same shoe polish and put tissue rolls on his cheeks to look like a bulldog. Of course, the rest is movie history.