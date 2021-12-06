23 actors who admitted to hating their own movies

“What are your biggest regrets?” This may be one of the most obvious questions a journalist can ask an actor, but the answer can often be enormously revealing.

Many actors have spoken negatively of his time as a superhero, of playing a teenage heartthrob or starring in films that they believed were written by someone else (see: Bill Murray).

Others, like Charlize Theron, have said they took a job solely because of a director’s filmography, only to be disappointed in the end results of their collaboration.

Next, The Independent looks at 23 actors who have admitted they don’t like the movies they’ve starred in.

Michael Keaton, Christian Bale, Ben Affleck … some of Hollywood’s best-known actors have played the Crusader in the Cloak on screen. However, only one has ever worn a bat-nippled suit, and it was George Clooney. “Let me say that I actually thought I had destroyed the franchise until someone took it back years later and changed it,” he once stated on paper. “At that moment I thought it was going to be a very good step in my career. It was not”.

Halle Berry – Catwoman (2004)

Halle Berry remains one of the few actresses to accept her Razzie Award in person. “Thank you. Never in my life did I think I would be up here, “he told the audience, before making a parody of his own Oscar acceptance speech and thanking his representative. “He loves me so much that he convinces me to do projects even when he knows they are a *****.” He recently mentioned that he has been “bearing the brunt” of the film’s failure, telling Jimmy Kimmel: “The success it did or did not have somehow seemed like it was all my fault. But it really wasn’t my fault. “

Ben Affleck – Daredevil (2003)

If you hate Daredevil, Ben Affleck hates him more. “Daredevil it didn’t work at all, “the actor told Entertainment Weekly in 2007. “If I wanted to go viral, it would be less polite.” I would give the superhero genre a chance again, accepting the role of Bruce Wayne to Suicide Squad and Batman v superman, with better results, although not very satisfactory.

Ben Affleck, like most of us, was not a fan of “Daredevil” (20th Century Fox)

Brad Pitt – The Devil’s Own (1997)

There are many movies Brad Pitt might regret (the horrible 1992 movie comes to mind Cool world), but talking to Newsweek In 1997, the actor named his worst movie: The devil’s own. He called Alan J. Pakula’s film a “disaster” and “the most irresponsible film work, if it can be called that, that I have ever seen.”

Jessica Alba – Fantastic Four (2005)

Although now superhero films are candidates for the Oscar for best picture (Black panther), there was a time when playing a hero dressed in lycra was anything but prestigious. Jessica Alba was one of the first people to jump on the superhero boom in the mid-1990s, playing the Invisible Woman in Fantastic Four. The experience, however, left her wanting to stop acting. “I hated it. I really hated it, ”she told Elle. “I remember when I was dying in Silver Surfer. The director said: ‘It seems too real. It seems too painful. Can you be prettier when you cry? Cry beautiful, Jessica. ‘

Bill Murray – Garfield: The Movie (2004)

Bill Murray only voiced the Garfield animated car because of a misunderstanding: he thought Joel Coen of Coen brothers fame had written the script. It was actually written by Joel Cohen (Cheaper by the Dozen, Monster Mash: The Movie). “I was exhausted, drenched in sweat, and the lines were getting worse. And I said, ‘Well, you better show me the rest of the movie, so we can see what we’re up against,’ ”he told GQ. “So I sat down and watched the whole movie, and I kept saying, ‘Who the hell edited this? Who did this? What the hell was Coen thinking? ‘ And then they explained it to me: it wasn’t written by that Joel Coen ”.

Channing Tatum – GI Joe: The Rise of Cobra (2009)

“I’ll be honest, I hate that f *** ing movie,” Channing Tatum said of G.I. Joe. “They made me do it. The script was not good. And I didn’t want to do something that I was a fan of since I was a kid and watched it every morning growing up, and I didn’t want to do something that was, first, bad. And two, I didn’t know if I wanted to be GI Joe. ”

Channing Tatum said he was “forced” to star G.I. Joe (Paramount Pictures)

Michelle Pfeiffer – Grease 2 (1982)

“I hated that movie so badly and couldn’t believe how bad it was,” Michelle Pfeiffer said of the sequel to Grease. “At that time I was young and didn’t know anything else.” Luckily, Pfeiffer’s nose for good scripts quickly improved and his next film was Brian De Palma’s classic, Scarface.

Ryan Reynolds – Green Lantern (2011)

Ryan Reynolds has never seen Green Lantern until the very end. Yet he has seen enough to know it was a disaster. He revealed his feelings in the 2016 film Deadpool, in which the character shoots the fictional version of himself in the head for accepting the role. Ouch.

Viola Davis – The Help (2011)

Viola Davis was nominated for an Oscar for The Help. However, the actress deeply regretted having played the maid Aibileen Clark, ensuring that her character’s voice is not heard enough in the final film. “Have I ever done roles that I have regretted? I have, and The Help is on that list, “he told The New York Times about the Tate Taylor movie. “I want to know what it feels like to work for whites and raise children in 1963, I want to hear how it really feels. I never heard that in the course of the movie. “

Josh Brolin – Jonah Hex (2010)

Before playing Thanos in Avengers, Josh Brolin portrayed another comic book character on screen: Jonah hex. Unlike the movies of the Avengers, Hex it was not well received by critics, nor by Brolin himself. “I think he deserved that beating for reasons those critics will never know,” he stressed to Total Film in 2014. “We were almost ready to abandon [la película] when this boy appeared [el director Jimmy Hayward]. He was an interesting young man full of energy and obsessed with Jonah hex. I thought, ‘This is a really bad decision or a brilliant decision.'[Itwasreallybad”[Fuerealmentemala”

Jim Carrey – Kick-Ass 2 (2013)

Following the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting, Jim Carrey distanced himself from the violent aftermath of Kick-Ass. “I made Kick-Ass a month before Sandy hook and now, in conscience, I cannot support that level of violence, “he wrote on Twitter, denouncing the film. “My apologies”.

Katherine Heigl – Knocked Up (2007)

Knocked up It is still one of Katherine Heigl’s best-known roles, despite the actress saying that she finds everything “a bit sexist.” “It paints women as snakes, humorless and uptight, and it paints men as lovable, silly, fun-loving guys,” he said. Vanity fair. “I was exaggerating the characters, and some days I had a hard time.” Finally, he issued a public apology to the film’s director, Judd Apatow, for his comments.

Katherine Heigl criticized at the time Knocked up by Judd Apatow (Universal Pictures)

Colin Farrell – Miami Vice (2006)

Few actors are as blunt as Colin Farrell, who said of the 2006 blockbuster Miami Vice: “Miami Vice? I didn’t really like it. It seemed to me that style was above substance and I accept a good part of the responsibility ”. Michael Mann’s film has been revalued by fans in recent years, as many believe it was not treated fairly at its release. It is unknown if Farrell has changed his mind.

Sarah Jessica Parker – Sex and the City 2 (2010)

Though Sarah Jessica Parker will forever be best known for playing Carrie Bradshaw in Sex and the city, that doesn’t mean he likes the second movie. “I can see where we fell short,” he told an audience at the Vulture festival, addressing the criticism. “I get it, actually, I get it. I will say that I also understand the amount of money he made. I feel that this is forgotten in the discussion ”.

Arnold Schwarzenegger – Red Sonja (1985)

“It’s the worst movie I’ve ever done,” Arnold Schwarzenegger said of the fantasy movie. Red Sonja. He revealed that he thinks the movie is so bad that it inspired his favorite punishment. “When my children cross the line, they send them to their rooms and force them to see Red Sonja 10 times. I’ve never had too many problems with them. “

In Charlize Theron’s opinion, her worst film to date is Reindeer games. “That was a bad, bad, bad movie,” he assured Esquire in 2007. “But even though the movie was crap, I got to work with John Frankenheimer. I wasn’t lying to myself: that’s why I did it ”.

Charlize Theron admitted that she only starred in Reindeer games to work with director John Frankenheimer (Miramax Films)

Alec Baldwin – Rock of Ages (2012)

There are some actors who know they are making a mess in the middle of the shoot. “It was a complete disaster,” Alec Baldwin told The Wrap when they asked him for Rock of ages. “A week you say to yourself: ‘Oh God, what have I done?’ Critics – and audiences – agreed when it was released in 2012.

Paul Newman – The Silver Chalice (1954)

Paul Newman had such a high level of demand that, before the premiere of The Silver Chalice, the Oscar-winning actor published advertisements in the specialized press urging people not to see the television broadcast of the film. He later called it “the worst film produced in the 1950s.”

Sylvester Stallone – Stop! Or My Mom Will Shoot (1992)

As one of Hollywood’s most iconic actors, Sylvester Stallone will always be loved for having brought the world Rocky and Rambo. His fans will try to forget Stop! Or My Mom Will Shoot, the 1992 buddy-cop comedy that paired Stallone with Estelle Getty. Sly hates her too; Speaking of the film in 2006, he called it “perhaps one of the worst films in the entire solar system, including alien productions that we have never seen.”

Megan Fox – Transformers (2007)

The Transformers franchise may have grossed billions of dollars at the box office, but critics have never looked favorably on the movies. Neither has Megan Fox, who declared to Entertainment Weekly that “people are well aware that this is not an acting movie.” He also criticized director Michael Bay, saying, “He wants to be like Hitler on his sets, and he is, so it’s a nightmare working for him.” Fox later retracted the comment, calling it “justified anger” that should not have been made public.

Robert Pattinson – Twilight (2008)

Most actors who regret taking roles would wait a few years to publicly regret their experience on set. This is not the case with Robert Pattinson. Before the last Twilight movie was in theaters, the actor said of playing vampire heartthrob Edward Cullen: “It’s weird to play something you don’t particularly like.” A few weeks later, he said he would have “hated without regard” the series if he had not appeared in it.

Robert Pattinson once admitted that Twilight they weren’t his thing (Summit Entertainment[)[)

James Franco – Your Highness (2011)

Director David Gordon Green, Danny McBride and James Franco hit the spot with their comedy para pachecos Pineapple express. Unfortunately, his attempt to make another laugh out loud movie was a disaster. “Your Highness? That movie is rubbish, “Franco expressed to GQ, adding: “You can’t help that.”