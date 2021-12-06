10 things you didn’t know about Dwayne Johnson – El Heraldo de Tabasco

Dwayne Johnson, the famous actor, who in recent weeks has been a trend for his most recent film “Red Notice” in addition to having given a truck to a fan, sharing the emotional moment on his social networks, however, this is not all what this actor has to give, here are 10 things you probably didn’t know.

1- Apart from having served as a wrestler and actor, Dwayne also played American football in Miamia, however, his career in this sport could not prosper due to various injuries.

2- “La Roca” studied at a University of Miami, where he studied and finished his studies in Criminalistics.

3-He comes from a family of fighters, his father is Rocky -Soulman- Johnson, considered a legend of the ring for almost 30 years, not to mention that his grandfather, his grandmother, three uncles and six cousins ​​are also part of the industry .

4- Could you believe that before being called “The Rock” he had other pseudonyms, well yes, Johnson was known as Flex Kavana, and then Rocky Maivia, which combines the names of his father and grandfather.

5- He was about to become Johnny Bravo, because a few years ago there were plans to take this cartoon to the movies, and the person in charge of personifying the character would be La Roca, unfortunately the project never materialized.

6-He has a very strict eating routine, he eats seven times a day and his training begins at 4 am doing 90 minutes of weights.

7-He is considered one of the most humble actors in Hollywood, since in 2006 he founded The Dwayne Johnson ROCK Foundation, where he works with children who suffer from terminal illnesses.

8- His stunt double, Tanoai Reed is his distant cousin, that’s why the incredible resemblance and the way they get along so well.

9-His first performance was in an episode of the series That’s’ 70s Show that aired in 1999, where he played his father.

10-He has his own application to do exercises, it is called The Rock Clock, where his voice will guide you to wake up at the same time as him and to plan your day in the same way