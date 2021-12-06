$ 10 coins, why do you want to sell them for 20 thousand pesos?

When the first coins Minted in the year, we instantly recognize them for a special shine that makes them stand out from the rest. At some point, all newly minted coins look so resplendent, but with the constant use that we make daily that luster is lost unless we remove them from the rigor of daily deterioration, but to what end? There are those who maintain a private collection of coins, but other people prefer to sell them to the collectors and by the way see if they can do some of Extra money.

A newly made coin in the Exchange house for him Bank of Mexico (Banxico) is worth the same as any other of the same denomination, but more often than not they intend to resell them at higher amounts, which not only report a gain marginal, but seek true fortunes when the cost original is the net value of the coin.

For example we will not go very far and with a publication of the digital portal Free Market Mexico It is clear what we are talking about, because for a $ 10 coin they ask for 20 thousand pesos in exchange as it is recently minted and is still resplendent.

A common currency, recently minted is the type of merchandise that you find for sale at prices of thousands of pesos. (Free Market Mexico)



Considering that to obtain these pieces you only have to review the change after a transaction or purchase, or receive the most recent coins that are being distributed at the recognized value of 10 pesos at the bank’s teller machine, the user in question seeks a profit of 19 1,990 pesos if someone decides to pay them.

Like most of the emissions of this face value, this piece is easily recognized by presenting in its center the character Tonatiuh as he is represented in the Stone of the Sun and on this, its value $ 10 written in letters at the bottom.

On the other side, its obverse features, as usual, the national coat of arms with the legend above United States of Mexico as in the rest of the coins in circulation in the country.

Since its center stopped making silver in 1996, the composition remains with a center of silver alpaca and bordered by a peripheral ring that is an alloy of bronze and aluminum.

Coins, when minted in these materials, have a very distinctive golden appearance, but when worn they turn a little yellow with a center that tends to light gray. For this to happen it would be necessary to reserve the pieces before the circulation makes them lose that finish and the patina that is produced on its surface keep them attractive for longer.

If you have coins that you consider to be collectible value the best thing is that you take them with an expert in a numismatic house to clarify your situation in the market and at what price will it be prudent to sell them so that you make a proper profit.

