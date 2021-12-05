“You are an incredible …”: the heartfelt words of Cardi B to her boyfriend on Father’s Day

USA.- Cardi B has taken advantage of the Father’s day to dedicate a few moving words to Cephus offset, the father of his daughter. So the American rapper shared some moments of her partner with Kulture Kairi Cephus through your account Instagram. He also published some stories where he wrote some sweet words to her.

The boyfriend of Cardi B He is a rag who is part of the band Migos, with which the rapper has collaborated on her latest album “Culture III“. For this new release, they composed and sang together the song “Type Shit “, with which the American celebrity returned to music, after a while without releasing new musical products.

First, he shared a video where father and daughter wear an elegant outfit while the girl holds a small dog. Then he shared another video of him where he appears playing in the pool with his children. Finally, he chose a photo of the ragman with all his children, including the daughter of both musicians, who is the youngest of the four children of Offset Cephus.

“Happy Father’s Day, Daddy Shark @offsetyrn. You are an incredible father and you really break your back for the present and future of your children. I hope you enjoy your day this afternoon, “he wrote. Cardi B in the footer of the post. This post reached more than two million likes in 24 hours. He also received around 6,500 comments, where his fans hailed the rapper back in the day.

In her stories, she shared a video of her boyfriend climbing a stairs decorated by white and gold balloons. He also showed some of the foods they chose to celebrate this day. He also uploaded a cute video of Offest with his youngest girls, playing spinning. In one of these stories, Cardi B showed when one of her daughters gave her a drawing made by her.