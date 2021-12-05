Woman celebrates how Nicole Kidman her divorce and her photo went viral on social networks

Liz Maupin was eager to show how happy she was to get divorced. For this reason, she dressed in the same outfit that Nicole Kidman wore when her separation from Tom Cruise was made official in 2001 and the moment went viral.

When the Australian actress left her attorney’s office in Los Angeles 20 years ago, she was photographed with her arms up in celebration; now the young American posed for her guests with a similar attitude.

Divorce relief

The girl spent a few weeks looking for the floral blouse that Kidman wore, but when she could not find it, she turned to Carlie Armstrong, who made her one for her, the Daily Mail reported.

“Honestly, I think I only saw the photo for the first time a few years ago and I loved it. You can feel how relieved, how happy Nicole is to be done, ” Maupin said. She hopes Kidman sees the picture and is proud.

Maupin, 34, identifies herself on her social media as a producer, writer and music enthusiast and celebrated their separation with her friends over the weekend. Between 2013 and 2018 she was married to comedian Danny Maupin.

With the photo of Nicole Kidman

The woman printed and framed Kidman’s photo and surprised her guests by showing up at their divorce party in similar costumes.

Later, he published his photo on his Twitter account and when he woke up he had accumulated thousands of retweets and likes.

DID i get Nicole Kidman’s divorce outfit created for a party for the day my divorce is final? yes i did pic.twitter.com/ppBBaz0gc6 – liz maupin (@LizMaupin) August 30, 2021

“It has been overwhelmingly positive. There are many women who have come out of unhealthy relationships and have said that they feel very supported (seeing this),” Maupin told local media.

About her relationship with her ex, the producer said: “Unfortunately, our relationship dissolved over time and we grew in different directions.”

