with GPS and integrated camera to make video calls, launch and official price

Huawei continues to expand its bet of devices in the country and now brings to Mexico the new Huawei Watch Kids 4 Pro, its smartwatch focused on children with GPS and even integrated front camera.

The Huawei Watch Kids 4 Pro has a price in Mexico of 3,999 pesos, now available in Huawei’s online store in blue and pink colors.

HONOR 50 5G: The return of HONOR to the HIGH RANGE of Mexico with GOOGLE services

Huawei Watch Kids 4 Pro in Mexico, technical characteristics

Huawei Watch Kids 4 Pro Dimensions and weight 52 x 41 x 14.5 mm (without strap) 57.5 grams with strap Screen 1.41-inch AMOLED 320 x 360 pixels RAM memory and storage 1 GB RAM 8 GB of storage SENSORS Acceleration Gyroscope Geomagnetic Ambient light Ultraviolet Buttons Beginning Fun button loading port POGO pins Compatibility Android 6.0 or later HarmonyOS 2 or later iOS 9.0 or later EMUI 8.0 or later Others 5 ATM water resistance, up to 50 meters 5 megapixel front camera Integrated speaker and microphone Price 3,999 pesos





The Huawei Watch Kids 4 Pro has a 1.41-inch AMOLED touch screen, with a resolution of 320 x 360 pixels. Its body is made of plastic with a silica gel strap, and 5 ATM water resistance, meaning that it can be submerged up to 50 meters.

The most important thing is that integrates a 5 megapixel front camera to be able to make video calls with the MeeTime app, thanks to its connectivity to 3G and LTE networks. To complement the camera, microphones and a speaker are integrated, which also allows voice-only calls.

Secondly, The Huawei Watch Kids 4 Pro also integrates GPS positioning, as explained by the company to offer parents the security of always being able to track the location of their children, with the possibility of sending notifications when they enter or leave previously configured security zones. All information is encrypted to protect the privacy of children, in accordance with the General Data Protection Regulation of the European Union (GDPR).





Finally, the Huawei Watch Kids 4 Pro includes physical activity tracking modes, including a swim training mode and one-minute activity challenges, such as jumping rope, to encourage children to be more active.

The Huawei Watch Kids 4 Pro is available in Mexico in blue and pink colors, with pre-sale discounts and also a Huawei Band 6 as a gift.

With this smartwatch for children, Huawei complements its bet of devices in Mexico that recently grew with two MateBook laptops, new headphones and the Watch Fit Mini, in addition to the Sound Joy speaker, the nova 9 and the Huawei Watch GT 3.