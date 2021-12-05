Will Smith talks about the sex scene with which he introduced Jada Pinkett to his family

Will Smith is currently in the spotlight of the whole world after that their memories come to light, ‘Will’, and his return to the cinema by the hand of ‘The method Williams’. That is why many programs have asked him for interviews so that he could give new details of his life in addition to those that appear in his book.

Will hates shooting sex scenes

About his personal life he has spoken again in an interview with ‘The Graham Norton Show’, confessing that he does not like to write or act in sexual scenes: “Sex scenes are the worst part of acting. When you see them in a movie there is music and wine, but on set there is a giant guy holding a microphone, chewing and looking at you“.

But, this is not the only thing that the Hollywood actor has admitted, and it is that he has also proceeded to tell the joke – unforgivable for some – that he played on his wife, Jada Pinkett, the day he was going to introduce him to his family. “She was coming to meet my family for the first time. I grew up in a very religious home and my grandmother Gigi is very into the subject of Jesus. They didn’t know who Jada was and I put on one of her movies and it turns out that when Jada arrived, my grandmother was watching a sex scene …“, Has revealed.

“He came in and my grandmother was watching that scene. He looked at Jada and said: ‘When I believed in, people didn’t have to take their clothes off to make a movie.’. Jada took me aside and said, ‘Why did you do this?’ And I said to him: ‘I promise you it’s fun, maybe not now, but one day it will give us years of joy.’ We’ve been together for 27 years and he still hasn’t laughed!“, added the actor.

And it is that despite the fact that Will and Jada’s marriage has had several ups and downs, now they are in their best moment, and it is that they are “simultaneously one hundred percent united and one hundred percent free.”