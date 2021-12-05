Why is San Pancracio the saint of money and how is his image placed for luck?

In the vast majority of dmembers of the Christmas Lottery, in many of the administrations of State Lotteries and Gambling, or even in some of the addresses of our country, it is very common to see the image of San Pancracio. With regard to this saint, there are different theories about the luck that it brings to have a figure or an image of him nearby.

Why is San Pancracio the saint of money?

San Pancracio is the saint of money, among other factors, due to a strong belief in Spain that his image is related to fortune, and is also recognized as the saint who help to get a job among the youngest.

For this reason, his image and / or his figure is placed in homes and in all types of premises. With greater reason, its image is associated as a magnet of luck in the face of the Christmas Lottery draw, whose image appears both in the establishments where tickets are sold, and also on the ballots themselves. The real reason why his image is related to the chance of this Lottery draw is still unknown, in which prizes of a huge economic amount are distributed.

Still, your image is placed in a certain way and in a specific space to attract luck. This is the image of San Pancracio that must prevail, as well as its location and placement in each administration.

How is your image placed?

To attract luck, simply placing the image is not enough. For this, several requirements are essential. The first of them, the image of San Pancracio must have its finger raised so that it points to the interior of the premises or home.

What’s more, money must be put close to the picture and also a bouquet of parsley. Other elements that can be placed next to the feet of San Pancracio are a piece of bread or a coin.