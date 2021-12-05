Why is ‘Avengers Endgame’ a big problem for Avengers 5? – Movie news

‘Avengers: Endgame’ turned out to be an unprecedented cinematic event in superhero cinema, but its success could be counterproductive for future Marvel Studios films, especially for Avengers five.

Whether or not you like the Marvel Studios movies and yet they’ve had some poor movies like iron Man 3 or Thor, a dark world the success they had with Avengers: Endgame, by bringing together so many heroes who had been performing for more than a decade starting with Hombre de Hierro and Robert Downey Jr. However, if we think about it coldly, this feat could explode in their faces and affect their next character reunion, as it could be Avengers 5.

It is worth reflecting on the future of superhero cinema. At this moment this “new genre” is monopolizing the billboards and platforms, everyone is so ecstatic that they are fighting for tickets to Spider-Man: No Way Home, but How long will this emotion last? We have seen that it has declined a bit after premieres like Black widow, Shang chi, and even the new series Hawkeye it has not had so much impact, so Marvel may not be able to keep audiences interested for another decade.

Final battle of ‘Avengers: Endgame’



A double edged sword that Kevin Feige and your team are using is that of expectation, with narratives in their productions that something great is going to happen in the future, but not in the movies or series that they are presenting to us at this time. Example of this: Loki and Eternals. This has kept viewers on the lookout for what may happen, while others wonder when does something happen?

If we combine the above with the reflection of the German medium Filmstars, we obtain that what would be the fifth meeting of Avengers is in great danger. As mentioned in the first case due to the lack of public interest, and the other would be because there is no way to recreate what the brothers Anthony and Joe Russo achieved with the closure of the saga of infinity. It is not clear what other event could equal or even surpass the snap of Thanos (Josh Brolin)

Having generated an event of such magnitude makes it difficult to imagine what a new Avengers reunion would be like with other characters who still do not stay in the collective psyche that refuses to let Chris Evans or Scarlett Johansson go. Marvel has a great challenge ahead of him, and if he does not watch his steps, he could unleash a catastrophe generated from his own genius.

What do you think? What could happen in Avengers 5 that is as epic as what we have already seen in phase 3 of the MCU?