why distrust cryptocurrencies meme

“I am a blockchain fanatic, but there is a lot of nonsense, a lot of crap coins that are useless and are only there to separate people from their money,” he added bluntly.

Shiba Inu and Dogecoin They are cryptocurrencies based on an internet meme that have shown that there is nothing like having a certain fame. What was born as a joke, are now two of the best-viewed values ​​among digital currencies. Since October, both cryptocurrencies have been increasing in value and both have been fighting to enter the area of ​​the ten most valuable cryptocurrencies.

As they are currencies without a specific purpose (remember that Bitcoin seeks to be a superior and safer form of payment), their movements are disconcerting and some believe that it could surpass Ethereum or even Bitcoin. From an expert point of view, Dogecoin has no capacity to outperform Bitcoin. It does not have as powerful investors or an inflation capable of skyrocketing as Bitcoin has done in recent years. Its price is well below the dollar. This is because there are a small number of Dogecoin tokens.

Shiba Inu, for his part, doesn’t seem to have much of a chance either. Its story is very different, since it was created in 2020 trying to follow in the wake of the Dogecoin. It has had rapid growth, which has positioned it among the most powerful, but is currently struggling to stay in the top 10. Although its rapid arrival must be valued, they still have a long way to go to become a leading cryptocurrency.

Who is Jordan Belfort?

It is about a New York stockbroker, who became a billionaire very young, at age 26, and was sent to prison for manipulation of the stock market and money laundering, among other charges. He lost $ 200 million from those who incautiously invested in junk stocks. Belfort was not born rich. He grew up in a lower-middle-class Jewish family.

His parents, Leah and Max, were accountants; He studied biology at the American University and even tried to study dentistry, but – as The Independent reports – the dean reminded him: “The golden age of dentistry is over. If you are here just to get rich, you are in the right place. wrong place”. And so wrong was he as a dentist, and as a biologist, that inevitably his unbridled ambition drove him to Wall Street, where he worked at LF Rothschild, a brokerage firm that was his first school, which went bankrupt in 1988.

He decided to start his own company in the 1990s, Stratton Oakmont, which sold stocks for pennies promising astronomical profits. He got to drive 6 cars of the highest luxury, to have his own helicopter and to sail a 167-foot yacht, formerly owned by Coco Chanel.

A year, Belfort had a profit of $ 50 million. But in the end, the only thing he achieved was 22 months in prison and the duty to compensate his clients with US $ 110.4 million.