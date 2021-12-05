Why did Natalie Portman leave the MCU?

It was in a distant 2009 when we learned that the actress was officially joining the cast of the first film of Thor to play the doctor Jane foster, which was a surprise since Portman had a long streak of great roles in films very different from those made by Marvel studios.

A couple of years later we would witness the first installment of the saga of the norse god in 2011. Thor It was widely accepted and half the world was talking about the great work done by the actress, who was immediately considered for a role in the sequel to this film: Thor, a dark world, this time with a much more relevant role than in his debut in the MCU.

When Thor: Ragnarok It was announced, everyone was taking for granted the return of Natalie Portman as the romantic interest of the character of Chris Hemsworth, but this did not happen. After rumors that the actress was out of the MCU, Kevin Feige, the creative boss of Marvel Studios, confirmed the news briefly.

“There are many reasons why Natalie will not be part of Thor: Ragnarok, many of which will be in the movie. In this film there are only a couple of scenes that happen on Earth, 80 to 90 percent of the story takes place in the cosmos, “Feige told Empire at the time, assuming that the love story ended there. of Foster and Thor.

Months later in 2016, Natalie Portman confirmed that his relationship with Marvel had ended.

“As far as I know, I am done with the Marvel Cinematic Universe. I don’t know if maybe one day they will ask me to be part of Avengers 7 or whatever, I have no idea. It was a great thing to be part of this, “the Israeli told the British newspaper Independent at the time.

The return of “the queen of thunder”

While it was more than obvious that the relationship between Marvel Studios and the Oscar winner had cooled, that the actress was invited to the premiere of Avengers: Endgame sparked rumors of a reconciliation.

It was then that the study was in charge of confirming the news that everyone expected: Natalie Portman would officially return to the MCU.

While it is difficult to know if this was planned from the beginning by both parties or in truth the relationship was on the verge of collapse, what is a fact is that Portman is back once again with a crucial role that we are dying to see.

Natalie Portman will return to the MCU in director Taika Waititi’s Thor: Love and Thunder. Getty Images

What is Thor: Love and Thunder about?

Thor: Love and Thunder It is already one of the most anticipated films of phase 4 of the MCU, but the reality is that beyond the multiple cameos that it is speculated will have, little is known about this film.

What we do know is that the god of thunder was left without a clear direction after the events of Avengers: Endgame And although he is no longer the leader of the New Asgard, a title that now belongs to Valkyrie (Emma Thompson), the arrival of a new threat could bring him back to earth.

And while Foster will no longer be the romantic interest of Thor, the character has already been chosen to become the new goddess of thunder. Thor: Love and Thunder It has a tentative release date for February 11, 2022.