Why are Dwayne Johnson and John Cena worthy heirs to action movies? – Movie specials

The training routines, mental preparation and wisdom round out the work philosophy of Dwayne Johnson and John Cena in films like ‘Jungle Cruise’ and ‘Suicide Squad’, know why they are the heroes of the moment.





A few years ago Martial Arts Ceased to Be Action Idol-Forging Disciplines on the Big Screen, It is already very difficult, if not impossible, to see productions starring a skilled fighter, as Bruce Lee, Jean Claude Van Damme, Chuck Norris and Steven Seagal did at the time, now his place is occupied by two WWE wrestlers, John Cena and Dwayne Johnson The Rock, stars of mega productions in theaters like Fast and Furious 9, The Suicide Squad, coming soon; and Jungle Cruise, among others.

Both gladiators may not be adept at kung-fu, jeet kune do, jiu jitsu, or any other eastern combat system, but they are masters at street counter-tops, submission locks, aerial counterattacks, and special moves invented to defeat their rivals in battle. company functions Vince McMahon, the man who supported his film careers by producing, through WWE Studios Inc., films of the genre of the shots, escapes and rescues such as El Marine, Con la Frente al Alto, El Tesoro del Amazonas and 12 Rounds. Later, Hollywood gave them the opportunity and the figures at the box office allow us to say that the industry made one of the best decisions when recruiting them.

1.- THE TRAINING OF THE “PEOPLE’S CHAMPION”

For something The Rock is nicknamed “The People’s Champion”, for the sympathy established with the public and the powerful discipline that was instilled in him at home by his father and also fighter Rocky Johnson, thanks to him he got into school to play football, athletics, Greco-Roman wrestling; and then he entered the Samoan and Mexican modalities, admiring the commitment of the tricolor masked men and their dedication to preserving the mystery of their identities, a fundamental part of the culture of the national struggle.

Now the film world has prevented him from being consistent in his appearances in WWE, changing his training routines in the ring for Hard workouts in the gym and a strict diet with free meals on the weekends, where the towers of pancakes with maple and a few shots of tequila (because it has its own brand made in Mexico, Teremana) are part of the goodies that can be given, but do not anticipate, everything you eat easily is undone on your visits to the palace of dead weights and chains.

Dwayne Johnson in ‘Black Adam’



For Black Adam, Dwayne consumes approximately 4,000 to 6,000 calories per day per day, spread over seven meals and used in routines put together by your personal trainer Dave Rienzi, which includes handling water, sodium; cardiovascular exercise and lifting of high dead weights. For example, he does not use ropes for his assisted reps, but heavy chains, and his press chest can go from 400 to 450 pounds, roughly between 180 and 200 kilos.

All this is depending on the roles to be executed, according to the Muscle & Fitness portal, who reproduced the training that followed for the filming in 2014 of Hercules, by director Brett Raner, where he came to weigh 117 kilos, a majority taken up by muscle developed at the Iron Palace, his own gym. On Black adam, Men’s Health reported that his workouts are scheduled as follows: On Mondays he exercises his arms, on Wednesdays he hits him on the shoulder and the next day back and biceps, continuing with the chest and triceps and ending the week with the heaviest day of all: on Saturdays with the leg.



Disney ‘Jungle Cruise’ is your new adventure in search of the Tree of Life



He also highlights his human, paternal and passionate quality in the fulfillment of his personal and professional projects, sufficient reasons to endorse him as one of the heirs of action worthy of the glories of the nineties. That said and judging by what was published on his Instagram, the suit of Black adam It will be shaped by one of the best physicists ever worked on for a superhero movie.

“Whether or not they consider me the new idol, the action is up to the public, but I feel that I have fitted into many of the films dedicated to this generation and all I do is work not to disappoint them, surround myself with good people, make films that are worth it and, what interests me the most: transmitting all the values ​​of passion, family, dedication and discipline“he told national media during the promotion of Hobbs & Shaw, in 2019.



@TheRock It will be an FBI agent in ‘Red Notice’



His new movie Jungle cruise It is already on the billboards, while the trailer for the antihero from DC Comics publisher is expected to be revealed in the next DC FanDome. His next productions already confirmed for their premiere this or next year, and his participation as a leading actor are Red Notice, Earthquake: The San Andrés Fault 2, Doc Savage and Big Trouble in China, so there is The Rock for a long time.