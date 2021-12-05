Who is the neurosurgeon Gignac yelled at in the game against León?

Dr. Armando Ruiz Treviño wanted Juan José Sánchez Purata to leave the field to receive more attention and received complaints from the French

André-Pierre Gignac became one of the protagonists of the elimination of Tigers due to the attitude he had with the concussion doctor of the MX League, who entered to attend to the feline player Juan José Sánchez Purata and seek for him to leave, as dictated by the established protocol.

Gignac yelled at the doctor in charge of the concussion protocol. Imago7

The neurosurgeon, Armando Ruiz Treviño, sought for Juan José Sánchez Purata to leave the field, as established in the concussion protocol of the MX League in its fourth article, where it allows the doctor to withdraw the soccer player to “be certain about the integrity and health of the player.”



“In a maximum period of three minutes on the field of play are those available to the specialist doctor to detect the concussion, if more time is required the analysis will continue outside the same, to be certain about the integrity and health of the player; in addition to deciding on his possible replacement. Based on the SCAT5 test, which is a standardized tool for the evaluation of concussions designed to be used by certified doctors and health professionals ”, reads the text of MX League.

The Frenchman twice claimed the doctor who was looking to help the defender. The first when he entered to attend to the footballer and later at halftime when he went to the dressing room tunnel to claim his intention to take the footballer off the field.

Given this, we present to you who the doctor is Armando Ruiz Treviño, who was appointed not by MX League, but by the Institute of Neurology, which is the one who trains doctors in the Concussion Protocol and certifies them to attend all cases that arise in Mexican soccer.

The Neurosurgeon Doctor has a specialty in Spine Surgery. He is a graduate of the University of Guanajuato with a degree of excellence.

In addition, he has a Postgraduate High specialty in Spinal Surgery from the National Institute of Neurology and Neurosurgery, “Manuel. Velasco Suarez”, endorsed by the UNAM.

To this is added:

– Certified by the Mexican Council of Neurological Surgery. No 1331

– Active member of the Mexican Society of Neurological Surgery

– Active member of the Mexican Association of Spinal Surgeons

– Active member of the AO SPINE

– Professor of the Column Course, University of Guanajuato.