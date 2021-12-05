Who is behind Gandhi’s ‘textual fantasies’ on OnlyFans?

The directors put on the table the idea of ​​venturing into OnlyFans, since it would allow the brand to reach another segment of the public.

“Reading gives you pleasure in many ways: from the moment you remove the packaging, open the book, smell the pages and immerse yourself in the story. We believed that OnlyFans is the ideal platform to transmit that ”, explains Mondragón.

Pepe Montalvo, CEO of the agency, points out that the expectation with this new advertising bet is to captivate more readers: those who are familiar with this platform that reported an increase of 553% in its income, since the coronavirus pandemic began and even November 2020.

OnlyFans has a base of more than 130 million users. To reach them, says the manager, the agency team has resorted to humorous language that reflects the identity of Gandhi, but without losing sight of the essence of OnlyFans.

This is how phrases such as ‘bookporn’, ‘we fulfill your textual fantasies’, ‘textual preference’ or ‘here pure textual content’ have emerged. Phrases that are already part of the conversations between Gandhi’s communities and internet users.

Mondragón says that at every step Montalvo accompanies the team. “There is a freedom of expression in the agency and a union of forces between areas, because everything adds up. Gandhi’s billboard is renewed every four months, we write about 180 sentences and, in the end, five or six are chosen, which are those that are reflected in bags, dividers, ecological backpacks, social networks, straps, spectacular … “.

In the case of advertising for OnlyFans, the official account on the platform is already created, but the first ad has not yet appeared. The doubt expressed by Internet users is whether it will be an erotic reading. The answer, as they point out from Montalvo, is yes.

In the first contents of Gandhi there will be audiovisual materials that show the pleasure that a book contains in its different forms. To create them, the production houses Arbol and Oriental Films ‘got on the boat’, and Paulina Medina, the agency’s account supervisor, and Jaime Castruita, director of Social Media, also appear on the list of credits.

The beginning of the story

His passion for literature and gift to translate it into a creative project led Pepe Montalvo to win the Gandhi account in a pitch in 1996. At that time, the publicist belonged to the Saatchi & Saatchi agency team.