Who benefits more between América and Chivas from the exchange between Sebastián Córdova and Uriel Antuna?

The exchange of Sebastián Córdova and Uriel Antuna between América and Chivas looks imminent, but within the sporting rivalry between these two teams, there could be one that benefits more than the other.

Sebastián Córdova dominates the ball before the eyes of Uriel Antuna in El Clásico Imago7

It emerges from a player with a history of conflict

Uriel Antuna became not very popular in the rojiblanco team, because he received several fines due to indiscipline that even led him to be separated from the campus and not participate in trips or games.

In August 2020, Antuna was separated from the campus and fined financially for breaking Chivas guidelines, after it was captured with Alexis vega celebrating his birthday. Through a video on social networks, both came out singing with bottle in hand, a situation that bothered the Guadalajara directive.

Then in April of this year, Antuna made controversial statements in an interview with a content creator. This situation brings us to the next point.

Antuna winked at America

In April of this year, Antuna did an interview with Zabalive, one of the most popular content creators on YouTube. In this talk, the winger said that he would have no problem playing for América.

On that occasion, questioned about his retirement, Antuna said that before hanging up the boots, he would play in the Coapa box.

“Before retiring, I prefer to sign for America”, was what the national winger said in the interview with the Spanish youtuber.

It is made of a player who knows Leaño

Sebastián Córdova is a player that Marcelo Michel Leaño knows perfectly, as he made his debut under the current rojiblanco helmsman., who for the Apertura 2018 directed the Necaxa. Cordova’s debut was in a game against Lobos BUAP on Saturday, August 4.

Under the command of Leaño, Córdova had 10 games, nine of Liga MX and one more of Copa MXIn addition, he managed to score a goal, which was against Toluca in a 3-2 defeat by the Rayos at the Nemesio Diez Stadium.

It does not have players with those characteristics

Chivas is a team that suffered with the goal last tournament, as they were the second worst offense with just 13 goals scored. Under that tenor, Córdova’s conditions would fall in the best way.

The versatility as a midfielder or winger on the right, makes Córdova one of the most complete players in his position. In addition, his mid-distance punch, his good individual technique and his expressiveness make him very complete in said meadow, which would make him the perfect match for Alexis Vega on the bands.

Antuna was asked by Solari

The Eagles, led by Santiago Solari, seek quality reinforcements and the first level and the main thing in this exchange is that Antuna is a player that the same Argentine strategist asked for, a situation that fills him with confidence to show his best level.

Solari, who passed his candidate report for the next campaign, set his sights on the ‘Brujo’, because his speed and explosiveness are key for the football that wants to develop the next campaign and thus meet the objectives.

Córdova has not exploded in America

The Eagles’ ’10’ suffered the weight of the shirt and after doing a good job last season, In this he did not finish exploding and left the ownership to settle on the bench and not start the games.

His lack of play had an impact on his level, which was down. In addition, in the league, he could not change the course of the tie against Pumas in the quarterfinals of the tournament, which seemed to be the limit point for Solari to ask for his departure.

Córdova does not enter into Solari’s plans

Due to this loss of play, Solari decided not to count on Córdova for the next tournament. The sporting differences between the two were significant and that led to a breakdown in the relationship, so the Americanist ’10’ will have to leave his place the following season.

With Antuna he covers a Mexican square

If the Eagles sign Antuna, they cover a Mexican position, which would open the door for one of their foreigners to leave the team and the squad in this area is relieved, which would make it easier for Solari to define the calls and not leave players in the stands for each match.

Similarly, this can lead to reinforcing other areas of the court with new elements, whether Mexican or foreign.