WhatsApp, new function to delete states and correct them

One of the platforms of instant messaging most important and that is used every day by millions of people to keep in touch, is WhatsApp. The functions and tools of this app they are many and varied.

One of the many benefits it has is that this app is constantly updated, giving users the ability to try out new features. This time, we tell you a new one where he works, so take note.

What’s new in WhatsApp

This is a new function that will allow you to delete status updates (Stories) immediately after publication. In this way, in case there is an error or you want to make a correction, nobody or almost nobody will be able to see it.

According to the WABetaInfo site, this is an update that for now only beta users of the messaging service for iOS have available, to be more specific, those with update 2.21.240.17 in their application.

In case you can’t see this feature yet, it’s only a matter of time before you can enjoy it. This new tool will work as follows: a notification will appear after publishing a status update, which says “Status sent” and has blue letters that say “undo”.

If you click on that shortcut, what you just published will be deleted automatically, which is more practical because you had to follow more steps to achieve it before, so now you will save time.

Finally, if you are an iOS user but you still do not have this function, you only have to wait a few days for it to update, it is not necessary to install external applications that put your data at risk.

