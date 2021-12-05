WhatsApp gets ready for 2022 and prepares new functions

WhatsApp is one of the world’s favorite instant messaging applications, which is why it is always looking to give its millions of users new functions.

As it happened this year when he introduced ttranscription of audios, emojis to react to chats and connect multi-device function, 2022 will not be the exception and lists more news, as advanced by the specialized site WABetaInfo. See what they will be!

Instagram Reels on WhatsApp

One of the novelties that is expected is that dwithin the WhatsApp chats it will be possible to share and play Instagram Reels without having to enter the application, due to the connectivity between networks that it handles Goal, before Facebook: WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram.

Log out in multi-device mode

The multi-device function is one of the most recent novelties that came to the application, same as allows you to connect a WhatsApp account simultaneously without having to always have your cell phone, and the new function that arrives is for “Log out” on any device from your phone.

Delete messages for everyone, but without limit

Currently, the “delete message for all” function is only available during the first 60 minutes after the message was sent, so the new update would allow messages to be deleted at any time to safeguard the security and privacy of users.

Hide from specific contacts

One of the most anticipated improvements by users is yet to come and is the option that would allow to hide the profile photo and the time of the last connection to certain contacts, and thus only some people will be able to see that you are “online”.

The new functions will arrive in 2022, and although there is no exact date for their arrival, it is necessary to have the application updated in order to enjoy them.