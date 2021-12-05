WhatsApp alerts about a new type of hacking through an email – El Sol de México

Despite the advantages that WhatsApp has, it is also true that being the most used messaging application in the world, it becomes an easy target for hackers to do their thing and take advantage of users.

Now a new form of hacking has arrived that has made the alarms ring due to the ease it has to reach your cell phone and deceive you without you noticing. It is because of the above that today we give you the details of this new form of deception so that you do not fall and also prevent your contacts.

New way of hacking in WhatsApp

The Internet Security Office (OSI), which is part of the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Digital Transformation of the Government of Spain and the National Institute of Cybersecurity was the one that warned about this new modality.

Hackers send an email that appears to originate from WhatsApp, where the subject of the message is: “Backup of WhatsApp messages * 913071605 Nº (xxxxx)”.

The person reading the notification thinks that he is receiving a copy of the conversations of his contacts, but in reality he is receiving a virus.

When the user opens the mail, there is a file that pretends to be the folder with said copy and this is where the virus is stored and when downloaded, it installs itself on your smartphone.

Subsequently, the virus steals all your information, including your security passwords, which could even lead to identity theft and you may not even be aware of it.

Android devices most vulnerable to hacks

It should be noted that Android devices are more vulnerable to hackers because their systems can facilitate a little more the installation of third-party applications and that they are used by scammers to steal information from other people’s cell phones.

According to a study by Which? More than 1 billion Android phones are in danger of being hacked, that is, 2 out of 5 devices with this system.

In addition, its application store also lends itself to the appearance of apps with malware, which is why older versions of Android can be more prone to these hacks, however, the most recent versions can protect you from these dangers.

Finally, the best thing you can do is keep your device’s operating system updated, as well as the apps you use frequently.