What’s new about Ana de Armas, Cate Blanchett, Meryl Streep, Jennifer Lawrence … and more previews of Netflix original premieres in 2021

Leonardo Di Caprio plays an astronomer who discovers that in six months a meteorite will destroy our planet. With the aim of alerting the leaders of all humanity, he begins a tour with a partner to warn of the coming danger, although his project is more comical than he thought … Don’t look up It is the Netflix movie with the brightest bill of the year, where Di Caprio is accompanied by none other than Cate Blanchett, Meryl Streep, Jennifer Lawrence and Timothe Chalamet, along with some pop stars such as Ariana Grande and Kid Cudi.

Leonardo Di Caprio in Don? T look upNetflix

The creator of Euphoria, Sam Levinson, secretly shot during world lockdown a love story with two main characters, Zendaya and John David Washington. Its titled Malcolm & Marie And it already has a release date, next February 5.

Malcolm & MarieNetflix

Other of the most anticipated international titles respond to fast-paced thrillers, among which stand out Red Noticestarring Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds; Katestarring Mary Elizabeth Winstead; O2, directed by Alexandre Aja and starring Mlanie Laurent; or Escape From Spiderhead, starring Chris Hemsworth.

Halle Berry in BruisedNetlfix

One of the genres in which the audiovisual platform will emphasize this year will be that of stories starring and directed by women. In this space highlights Bruised, the first film directed by Halle Berry, who she also stars, about a female boxer.

The woman at the windowNetflix

Another exciting story is the adaptation of the psychological thriller The woman at the window, an AJ Finn bestseller starring Amy Adams, as a woman who spends her life drinking a glass of wine while watching her neighbors from the window of her New York apartment. And as for literary adaptations, it also highlights The last letter from your lover, starring Felicity Jones, which is based on the popular JoJo Moyes novel.

Last Letter from your loverNetflix

Regarding auteur films, we are also looking forward to the new film by director Claudia Llosa, Rescue distance, a haunting drama starring Mara Valverde and Dolores Fonzi.

Crazy for herNetflix

Regarding Spanish productions, several romantic comedies will be premiered, such as We were songs, directed by Juana Macas and starring Mara Valverde and Lex Gonzlez; Crazy for her, directed by Dani de la Orden and starring lvaro Cervantes and Susana Abaitua; the fast-paced action movie XTREMO, with scar Jaenada, scar Casas and Andrea Duro; or the thriller starring Javier Gutirrez and Karra Elejalde, Below zero.

Ana de Armas in BlondeNetflix

We cannot forget in this preview another of the most anticipated titles, the already announced Blonde, about the life of Marilyn Monroe according to the biography of Joyce Carol Oates, and with Ana de Armas as the protagonist. Netflix has not yet announced its release date, but it is expected to be in the second half of the year.