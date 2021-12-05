What was Checo Pérez’s mistake in qualifying for the Saudi Arabian GP

Checo Pérez will start the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix fifth (Photo: REUTERS / Hamad I Mohammed)

The qualifying day concluded at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix and Red bull took a hard setback prior to the race, because despite having a highly competitive car with respect to the Mercedes, they were unable to perform at their best in the last Qualy and they will have to start from the third and fifth position.

While Max verstappen had a crash on his fastest lap that left him unable to reach the pole position, Czech Perez He could not match his performance in Q1 and Q2, where he set the best times above the rest of the grid and that excited a good result for Q3.

Unfortunately for the interests of the Mexican and his team, an error in the strategy disrupted the performance of the car to squeeze all the possible tenths on the circuit of Jeddah, so much so that they ended up losing their position to him Ferrari from Charles Leclerc and be just two thousandths above Pierre Gasly.

Chris Horner was upset by the result obtained in qualifying for the Saudi Arabian GP (Photo: REUTERS / Giuseppe Cacace)

According to the Mexican’s words at the end of qualifying, the car was not in the same condition for Q3 due to the management they did with the tiresAs contrary to custom, they decided to do a three-lap batch, something that overheated the soft compound.

“In Q3 the tires behaved very differently. I think the strategy we took of doing three laps, the tire temperatures were very hot, I had a lot understeer and it got complicated “, he affirmed Czech for Fox Sports Latin America, where he explained that he had understeer in the car due to the heat of the tire.

“I couldn’t even drive the same time I did in Q2 on the medium tire. I think that tire soft (soft) was complicated for me”Declared the man from Guadalajara in this regard, with a disappointed face for not having qualified higher on the grid.

Sergio Checo Pérez in the press area during the Saudi Arabian GP (Photo: Twitter / @ FoxSportsMX)

The usual strategy of Red bull and for most teams it is to do a quick lap at the beginning of the session and another during the last minutes, with the aim of having the compounds at the ideal temperature to set the best times.

On this occasion, the man from Guadalajara made three fast laps well in advance in Q3, so in addition to having problems during the last lap, he had to enter the pits and run out of time to be able to get back on the circuit.

With this result, Czech Perez and his team failed again in the classification, as they will start behind Lewis Hamilton, Valtteri Bottas, Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc, who snatched fourth place with the checkered flag waving.

Sergio Pérez during free practice for the Saudi Arabian GP, ​​(Photo: REUTERS / Hamad I Mohammed)

In another interview for the Formula 1, the Mexican emphasized the error and added that “the way we approached Q3 was not ideal”, In addition to explaining that the circuit is extremely demanding due to the stress and heat felt on the track despite being a night race.

The Saudi Arabian Grand Prix It will be this Sunday, December 5 at 11:30 in the morning, in Mexico City time, where Red Bull will try to make up for the bad Saturday and climb enough steps to reach Lewis hamilton and Valtteri Bottas.

It is expected to be a disputed race and with a lot of danger of abandonment, since the circuit does not offer a wide margin of error before crashing with the wall.

