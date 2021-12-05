https://mundo.sputniknews.com/20211204/cual-es-el-verdadero-impacto-del-reciclaje-para-salvar-al-planeta-de-los-residuos-plasticos-1118999018.html

What is the true impact of recycling to save the planet from plastic waste

Recycling will not save humanity from an imminent global plastic waste crisis, according to several experts who have questioned the benefits of recycling … 04.12.2021

Radical changes to the production system will help rid the planet of mountains of garbage, as long as companies reduce the volume of disposable products and focus on reuse. That is, in creating packaging that can be refilled with a product, believes Rob Kaplan, director of the Circulate Capital company that invests in initiatives to reduce waste in developing countries. According to UN data, some 300 million tons of plastic waste ends up in landfills around the world each year, with only 10% being recycled, the rest being incinerated or left to rot in landfills. It is estimated that this very small proportion of garbage properly disposed of is due to too expensive sorting and recycling equipment. The lack of developed recycling systems is forcing large producers of raw materials, such as Unilever, Coca-Cola and Nestlé, to invest in waste-to-energy projects, but on the other hand these facilities degrade air quality and undermine efforts to prevent global warming Break Free from Plastic analysts, consulted by Reuters, predict that the world will produce twice as much plastic by 2040 and that the current recycling capacity will be even more difficult to assume. Von Hernández, director of the company, sees a solution in limiting the production of virgin plastic items. Consumers can also influence the future of the planet by urging producers to make responsible decisions about how to dispose of their waste. Meanwhile, scientists and specialists continue to search for organic alternatives to reduce the enormous environmental damage caused by plastics derived from petroleum.In mid-November, Spanish scientists developed a biomaterial for packaging made with tomato peels, Swedish researchers had produced a plastic analog from wood, while for this the Chinese biologists used salmon sperm.

