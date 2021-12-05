What is the most stressful competitive shooter? A new study reveals it

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Forums / Telegram / WhatsApp

In theory, video games should allow us to forget our worries of everyday life and have a pleasant time without anguish. However, there are those who live their gaming sessions euphorically and, as a result, experience a lot of stress. Of course, there are titles that more easily stoke these feelings, and a recent study unveils them.

Specifically, human biology and psychology researchers from the University of Leeds, United Kingdom, carried out a study in collaboration with the BetVictor platform with the purpose of analyzing the physiological effects of stress on players.

4 very popular competitive shooters were used in the research: Apex legends, Call of Duty: Warzone, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive and PUBG. Likewise, a total of 32 people between the ages of 20 and 26 participated, and whose level of play ranged from “good” to “expert”.

So the researchers compared the heart rates and blood pressure of all the players before and after a game. Although the sample size is small, the results of this study are very interesting and it gives us a glimpse of the experiences that cause the most stress in users.

What is the most stressful competitive shooter?

As we can see in the graph below, the players who selected Apex legends for the test they were those who experienced the highest heart rates before and after competing in a match. On the contrary, users of CS: GO they were the ones who experienced the greatest overall reduction in heart rate.

Heart rate (image via BetVictor)

In a second graph we can see that the general stress levels of all players, regardless of the title they experienced, suffered a decrease after participating in a game, indicating that video games are an effective way to reduce stress.

According to the study, Apex legends It is the video game on the list with which it is least feasible to release stress after playing a game. On the other hand, CS: GO saw the greatest reduction in stress levels, while it was followed by CoD: Warzone and PUBG.

Stress levels (Image via BetVictor)

“It seems that the participants see video games as an enjoyable activity that reduces their stress. Even before playing the game, physiological measurements indicate that they are relatively relaxed and still perceive that playing is a good way to relieve stress, ”says Dr. Andrea Utley.

But tell us, do you agree with the results? Let us read you in the comments.

Stay informed here, at LEVEL UP.

Related Video: News Summary – Week 47 of 2021

Source 1 and 2