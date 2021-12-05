What happens in your body if you have low good cholesterol?

Cholesterol is defined as a fat-like substance found in all cells of the body and is useful for making hormones, vitamin D, and substances that help digest food. Called good cholesterol, HDL will allow all this, but also its excess will bring with it complex problems of HealthTherefore, a healthy diet will be needed to maintain the levels in a state in which it benefits and does not harm the human being.

When the cholesterol It becomes LDL, or bad cholesterol, the blood vessels become clogged by fatty deposits, and the blood cannot flow through the arteries. Also, the situation will get worse when the deposits rupture and form a clot causing a heart attack or stroke. That is why it is important to maintain a balance between the two types of cholesterol.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker