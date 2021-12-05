What happens in your body if you have low good cholesterol?

Cholesterol is defined as a fat-like substance found in all cells of the body and is useful for making hormones, vitamin D, and substances that help digest food. Called good cholesterol, HDL will allow all this, but also its excess will bring with it complex problems of HealthTherefore, a healthy diet will be needed to maintain the levels in a state in which it benefits and does not harm the human being.

When the cholesterol It becomes LDL, or bad cholesterol, the blood vessels become clogged by fatty deposits, and the blood cannot flow through the arteries. Also, the situation will get worse when the deposits rupture and form a clot causing a heart attack or stroke. That is why it is important to maintain a balance between the two types of cholesterol.

Related news

However, specialists confirm that if the good cholesterol is low, diseases such as hypertension, diabetes and obesity may appear. Although there are no symptoms that mark this problem, care should be taken when excess abdominal fat appears, you do not perform physical activity and consume industrialized foods. Consequently, experts suggest achieving different eating habits to maintain the cholesterol HDL and enjoy a good Health.

Eating oats and foods with high fiber content can be a great ally for the good cholesterol thanks to the soluble fiber that can be found in beans, apples, and pears. The omega 3 fatty acids present in the fish will also help in the balance of cholesterol HDL, therefore it is recommended to eat mackerel, tuna, salmon and trout, for example.

Photo: Pexels

Avocado is one of the foods par excellence chosen to guarantee good health thanks to its multiple properties. Provides vitamins and minerals that will influence the control of good cholesterol. Finally, olive oil will also be a key product in a healthy diet in order to ward off the damage that could be caused by cholesterol.