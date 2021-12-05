What fears and phobias paralyze celebrities? – Eme – 12/04/2021

Exclusive content The note you are trying to access is exclusively for subscribers Subscribe me Know our plans

The fears waves phobias they are particular disorders sometimes quite irrational.

People who have a phobia or fear in particular they try to avoid what they cause them at all costs.

Some of the symptoms are panic, tachycardia, shortness of breath, tremors and a strong desire to escape. Several celebrities have confessed their fears and some end up being quite strange.

Martin Freeman



The English actor has participated in productions such as ‘The Office’ (2001-2003) and ‘Black Panther’ (2018). During an interview on the program ‘The Graham Norton Show’, the actor confessed his fear of choking while eating.

However, what struck the audience the most was when he said that his fear was strongest when he ate avocados. “Every time I take an avocado, every time I cut one and see the bone, I imagine that bone is lodged in my windpipe,” he said.

To avoid that, of course, he abstains from eating the food frequently.

Khloe kardashian



Since 2007 he has starred with his family in the famous program called ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’.

According to the news network ‘ABC’, “the smallest of the clan Kardashian has a phobia to an unexpected part of the body: the navels ”.

In 2016, ‘People’ magazine claimed that Khloe he had made the strange confession on his website. “I hate belly buttons,” he said Kardashian. “You can’t touch mine and I don’t want to touch yours. When I’m in the shower, I wear hand gloves and scream every time I wash my belly button. “

Liam payne



He is one of the former members of the band ‘One Direction’, known for performing songs like ‘Story of my life’ (2013), ‘What makes you beautiful’ (2011) and ‘Live while we’re young’ (2012) . The group broke up in 2018.

In 2015, Payne He confessed to the London outlet ‘Capital FM’ his phobia strangest, which was the subject of various memes among its fans for years. The artist claimed not to be afraid of spoons, but to use them.

“It’s a bit strange. When I was a child I was a bit naughty at school and when you were naughty they made you wash the dishes (…) I had to wash all these horrible spoons and then it stuck to me. I don’t know what people do with their spoons, I don’t want to know! ”He said to the surprise of his interlocutors.

Adele

Adele has sold more than 100 million records. His incredible voice has echoed in different parts of the world. However, and despite her extraordinary career, the singer also has phobias and this time it’s the seagulls.

According to the newspaper ‘ABC’, the renowned English composer told in an interview that, when she was little, a seagull attacked her.

The aforementioned medium says that Adele He cannot even see these animals since, during the onslaught in his childhood, he received a shoulder wound that left a mark on him.

Kristen bell



The American actress usually participates in productions of the comedy genre. She is married to comedian and writer Dax Shepard. It was precisely the husband who revealed the afraid of the actress.

In an Instagram post, Shepard wrote: “My wife wears gloves in the pool because she hates the feel of her fingertips on her skin.”

That description is accompanied by an unusual photograph of Kristen bell in the pool with gloves.

After Shepard confirmed the ‘no longer so hidden’ secret on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’: “When your fingertips are prune-shaped, you don’t want to touch other people’s skin.” He claimed that Kristen has been wearing gloves since she was 11 years old.

Megan fox



The actress Megan fox, during the program ‘The Tonight Show’, directed by Jimmy Fallon, He confessed his fear of the dark and dry paper.

“I’ve been afraid of the dark my whole life,” said the actress. “I leave the lights on all the time and if the light is off, I have to run across the room to get to the switch.”

He also pointed out that reading with dry paper does not like him, so to review his scripts he has two options: laminate them or have a glass of water nearby to moisten his fingers.

“Some people don’t like nails on a blackboard because it gives them goose bumps (…) I don’t like dry paper,” said the actress, comparing her unusual phobia.

Scarlett Johansson



Scarlett is an actress known for her portrayal of ‘Black Widow’ in Marvel movies. In 2011 she had finished recording a movie called ‘We Bought a Zoo’, so ‘New York Magazine’ asked her for an interview and the artist granted it.

One of the questions was: “Did you have to overcome any afraid irrational to animals when you were filming this movie? Johansson claimed to be afraid of birds, but fortunately, in the film, he did not interact with them.

“If they had asked me to put a bird on my shoulder, I would have done it, but it would have been difficult,” confessed the actress.