West Side Story | When is the Steven Spielberg movie released? What day does Amor sin Barreras premiere?

This remake of the renowned musical published a new preview two months after its premiere.

Two months after the expected arrival in the different cinemas of the country, a new preview of the film ‘West side story‘ it was published to appease the cravings of moviegoers.

This musical, directed by Steven Spielberg, is adapted from the award-winning screenplay by Love without barriers, which first hit the stage in 1957 and then, four years later, had its film adaptation starring Rita Moreno, George Chakiris, Russ Tamblyn, Natalie Wood and Richard Beymer.

The tape that tells the story of rivalries and love in New York City, will arrive again this year with a renewed cast, which will be coordinated by one of the greatest exponents of the film industry.

It will be starred by Rachel Zegler as Maria, Ansel Elgort as Tony, Ariana DeBose as Anita, and David Alvarez as Bernardo. That’s not all, because the cast will also include Mike Faist (Riff), Josh Andrés Rivera (Chino), Ana Isabelle (Rosalía), Corey Stoll (Lieutenant Schrank), Brian d’Arcy James (Officer Krupke), and It will even have the presence of Rita Moreno, who will play Valentina but will also produce the film.

When it premieres?

West Side Story is scheduled to premiere on next December 9, 2021 in the different cinemas available.

Check out the preview of the film below: