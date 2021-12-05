Vivienne follows Shiloh’s fashion and wears a casual ripped jeans look

Vivienne Jolie Pitt, the daughter of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt has a great style to his 13 years.

And it is that he has learned a lot from the fashion of his mother, and his older sisters Zahara and Shiloh, who are his greatest example and inspiration.

He was recently inspired by the style of Shiloh, and followed a chic and modern trend with which she shows her great style.

Vivienne wears a chic and modern look in the style of her sister Shiloh

For a girls outing with Angelina and Zahara, Vivienne opted for a fresh and fashionable outfit.

The young woman wore light baggy jeans with ripped at the knees and paired this outfit with a basic white tee.

He complemented this look with low sandals and her hair was tied up in a high, unkempt train.

Vivienne follows the fashion that her sister Shiloh has imposed by wearing ripped jeans as we saw him a few weeks ago at an event he attended with Angelina.

For this occasion Shiloh wore ripped light jeans that she paired with a black sweatshirt with silver details on the sleeves and tennis shoes.

And it’s not the first time Vivienne wears the style of Shiloh, on some occasions has combined her look with her sister.

As he did on his trip to Rome, where he wore a gray sweatpants with a white t-shirt and tennis shoes.

In that occasion Shiloh wore white sweatpants with a black T-shirt and black and white sneakers.

Shiloh is the great example in the life of her younger sister

Vivienne has always seen Shiloh as his great example to follow, as he has followed in his footsteps when it comes to dressing.

And it is that, as well as the eldest daughter of Angelina and Brad Wearing shirts and ties, Vivienne was also encouraged to try this style and these outfits.

And now, just like Shiloh, is trying a more feminine and casual style, looking beautiful and according to her age.