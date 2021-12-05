Vin Diesel and Paul Walker, in an unpublished image uploaded by Meadow

With less and less than the expected premiere of Fast and Furious 9, Meadow Walker again attracted attention on Instagram causing nostalgia to his more than 2 million followers for a photo where his father appears, Paul Walker, and actor Vin Diesel.

In said photo, we observe a conversation, apparently with Vin Diesel, on what appears to be Facebook Messenger. There, she sends a photo where the two protagonists of the popular action movie saga pose smiling with dark glasses.

“20 years later“He put the caption on the photo, which suggests that it is a photo during the filming of Fast and Furious, the first installment of what would become a cult saga.

However, we also note that she sends a photo of herself with what appear to be the same sunglasses her father wears in the 2001 photo.

The other person, who appears to be Vin Diesel himself, replied “Where the brotherhood began”, accompanying the message with emojis of hands making a prayer. The actor commented on the publication with only one emoji of this type, raising the suspicion that the conversation was with him.

Paul Walker, Meadow’s father, died about 8 years ago, but left him a family that includes Vin Diesel. The model had already uploaded showing the great bond she has with her dad’s friend, Well, not long ago he uploaded a tender photo with Diesel and his daughter, which was accompanied by a caption that said “Family”.

Post has been earned 290 thousand likes and has caused more than a thousand reactions in comments, in his account that already has 2.6 million followersAs the popularity of the model increases and the opportunities for her appear.

Meadow debuted as a model last April at Paris Fashion Week, where he was in charge of opening the fashion show for the firm’s Autumn / Winter 2021-2022 season Givenchy.

Meanwhile, we await the premiere of Fast and furious 9 next Thursday June 24 in movie theaters in Mexico. It should be noted that Justin Lin, director of the film, has assured that Brian O’Conner, Paul Walker’s character, has not died canonically, but they have to be careful in how they represent it with respect.

