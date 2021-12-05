VIDEO This was how the attacks between Gignac and the Club León fans were

Follow the “noise” after the Vuelta semifinal between Lion and the Tigers, duel that led to the classification of the beast to the final of the Apertura 2021 of the MX League.

After León’s 2-1, to qualify with the overall tie at three goals, a couple of videos documenting crosses between the fans of the Fiera and the French André-Pierre Gignac, star of the Tigers.

Gignac’s obscene sign in León

In the first of the videos, you can see the warm-up of Tigres prior to the duel, when Local fans insult Gignac and he responds with a sign obscene to the rostrum.

León Lecanda, a reporter for ESPN, published in Twitter a comment suggesting a sanction for both Gignac and the Leonese fans that attacked him.

“The sanction would also have to be EXEMPLARY against André-Pierre Gignac. If Liga MX / FMF really want to change the image of Mexican soccer, they must start with ZERO TOLERANCE. PESIMO APG AND PESIMO a sector of the fans in León ”.

Attacks on Gignac from the rostrum

The second of the videos was taken near the end of the game, when Gignac left the substitution and had to cross the middle of the field very close to the grandstand.

Dozens of fans insulted him and threw liquids at him from the standsa, although this time the French did not respond.

David faitelson, from ESPN, criticized the attitude of the fans in a duel that “heated up” since the Ida, with referee controversies and intense rivalry.

“Going to a soccer tribune to throw objects at a footballer has no justification … Gignac is wrong with the doctor and with the threats to club employees, but some ‘fans’ in León are also wrong.”

For León Lecanda, the attacks on Gignac could lead to an investigation by Liga MX and even in a warning or veto for the Nou Camp.

“This is absolutely unacceptable… and it was not the only incident from the rostrum. Let’s see what the Disciplinary Commission decides on Monday: notice of a veto plus a fine, or a veto of the stadium for the Final in León ”.

León awaits rival in the Final

LAeon won the game 2-1 and so he can play the Final next week. It remains to be seen if he will have the Ida or the Vuelta game at home, depending on the winner of the other semifinal series between Atlas and Pumas.

