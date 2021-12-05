Video Homophobic screams and violence appear in Liga Expansión MX

The homophobic scream and the violence were present during the return game of the Quarter finals of the Expansion League MX Come in Athletic Morelia and Tampico Madero, which was held at the Morelos Stadium in the Michocan capital this Saturday.

Near the end of the match, the match referee Louis Adrián Vielmas He had to apply the protocol against homophobic screaming, which was carried out by Michoacan fans. By insisting on this action, the whistler had to send the players to the locker room.

After the match ended, Michoacan fans threw various objects onto the field of play and some clashed with security forces in the building. People even entered the field of play.

Through a statement, Liga Expansión MX detailed that before the appearance of the homophobic cry, the case will be turned over to the Disciplinary Commission to determine the corresponding sanctions.

The homophobic shout is unacceptable in our football and the regulations and sanctions will be applied with all their rigor. The case occurred in the game between @C_A_Morelia and @TMFCoficial The Disciplinary Commission of the FMF ”, detailed in social networks.

La Jaiba Brava became this Saturday the first semifinalist of the Apertura 2021 of the Liga Expansión MX after beating the Morelianos by an aggregate score of 4-2.

