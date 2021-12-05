Unmissable 2021 series and movies for fashionistas

Last March, Lady Gaga went up to Instagram A photo of her wearing the ultimate after-ski outfit with her co-star in ‘House of Gucci’, Adam Driver. Four million ‘likes’ later, it is one of the most spectacular outfits of the year —Together with the rest of the glamorous eighties wardrobe of Patrizia reggiani, of course-.

Sarah Snook in ‘Succession’

Sarah Snook in the series, ‘Succession’. David M. Russell

We came for the scathing dialogue and surprising plot twists and we stayed for the fashion. On ‘Succession’, Shiv Roy (Sarah Snook) is the standard bearer of the understated elegance, and its shocking office wardrobe —Skirt suits, classic shirts, turtlenecks elegant – still unsurpassed.

Anya Taylor-Joy in ‘Last Night In Soho’

Anya Taylor-Joy in ‘Last Night In Soho’. Universal

The interpretation of Anya Taylor-Joy is captivating in ‘Last Night in Soho’, but just as seductive are his cheerful mod dresses, created by British costume designer, Odile Dicks-Mireaux. Our favorite? East peach color design, which is so attractive that it (almost) makes you forget the sinister plot of the movie.

Emma Stone in ‘Cruella’

Emma Stone in ‘Cruella’ Disney

It goes without saying that when Emma Stone was chosen to play the infamous villain fur lover, Cruella de Vil, we knew it would be accompanied by a series of style moments to be flattered, and we were not disappointed.

Of the 47 awesome outfits made by the costume designer, Jenny Beavan, perhaps the most memorable is the organza dress dyed with ruffles that the American actress wore with a embellished military jacket while on top of a car. ‘Apparently there were 5,060 petals in all,’ the costume designer told Vogue.

This article was originally published in British Vogue. vogue.co.uk