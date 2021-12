TV and movie couples who are really together

Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images



Where they worked together: That ’70s Show, where they played Jackie and Kelso.

They met in 1998, on the set of That ’70s Show, when she was 14 and he was 19. When the series ended, they lost contact, but rekindled their friendship at the Golden Globes in 2012. Mila said they had an informal relationship for a few months, but then they moved in together and got together. They got engaged in 2014. They got married in 2015 and have two children.