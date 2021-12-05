Tristan Thompson cheated on Khloé Kardashian again and will become a father for the third time with another woman

Definitely this news must have fallen as Cold water bucket to Khloé kardashian Well, even though he was rebuilding his relationship with Tristan thompson, the basketball star he was unfaithful again and, in a few hours, he will become the father of his third baby, so sure the medium Daily mail. Months ago, the socialite proudly shared the second chance they were getting after the athlete cheated on her with other women, including Jordyn Woods.

Tristan Thompson once again cheated on Khloé Kardashian and will father a baby after what had a relationship with his personal trainer, according to what was published by the British media, who had access to court documents, since the mother of the player’s baby is suing you for child support. As reported, the small fIt was conceived during Thompson’s 30th birthday celebrations last March, when he was dating Khloe.

Tristan Thompson is awaiting the arrival of his third child with a personal trainer from Texaswho now suing you for child supportAfter both, they lived a passionate romance while the athlete was dating Khloé. The baby’s mother is Maralee Nichols, a 31-year-old native of Houston, who currently resides in Los Angeles.

Maralee Nichols will give birth this December 3, so that Tristan Thompson is only hours away from becoming a dad again. In the aforementioned document, the NBA star acknowledges the “adventure” he had with his personal trainer and there is even talk of a relationship of several months.

So far, both Tristan thompson What Khloé kardashian They have not made any statements about the paternity of the basketball playerHowever, it is believed that the socialite could be aware of the situation, although her reaction is unknown. Let us remember that the couple was romantically linked and the fruit of their love, they have a three-year-old daughter named True Thompson.