Tremendous row in the Semifinal had blows and sent off

The Round of the Semifinals between Lion and Tigers It did not stop having intensity on and off the field, an example of this was the fight that took place at 85 near the Esmeralda bench. Players from both squads ended up expelled after having dropped the odd blow.

The whole lawsuit was armed after a goal from Angel Mena in favor of Leon. Nahuel Guzman was made of words on the court with the referee and Rodolfo Cota, Miguel Herrera off the field he began to argue with players from León’s bench until Juan Pablo Vigón, a university midfielder, exploited the problem by pushing Santiago Colombatto.

Those led by Ariel holan they began to approach the bench of the ‘Piojo’ and it was there that the expulsion of players began. Osvaldo Rodriguez de León went in search of a lawsuit by pushing a Tigre and later clinging to blows against Luis Quinones, Both went driven out.

They also took the red card auxiliaries of the two teams and the public did not stop throwing objects and beer at the basketball court.

Contrary to helmsman Holan, who tried to see reason with his players, Miguel Herrera He showed his anger and frustration that it was not for less, since the result until that minute, eliminated his team from the Final.

