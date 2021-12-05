Toyota Yaris GR Sport: enhancing the most passionate image of the hybrid utility – News – Hybrids and Electric

Generation after generation, the Toyota Yaris has proven to be one of the best-selling and most attractive models in its category. The first hybrid utility has managed to conquer by many arguments, although not by its power or performance. The Japanese want to show that this little one can also be sporty on a day-to-day basis, and that is why they now present the Yaris GR Sport version. A somewhat more powerful vision without losing sight of that efficient approach.

The fourth generation Yaris has been a huge success for Toyota. Its design is part of its appeal, and in this GR Sport edition the path of passion is exploited more. Changes to the body include a two-color paint with black as the contrast color, a remodeled front grille, T-shaped rear diffuser and 18-inch wheels. Subtle modifications that enhance the overall image.

Cockpit of the Toyota Yaris GR Sport.

For the interior the changes have been less obvious if possible. The first, and most remarkable, is the presence of the GR Sport emblems. To that we can add sport court seats, the same as the Toyota Corolla GR Sport, and small inserts and decorations in red, the color par excellence in the racing world. All this is completed by small adapted graphics on the instrument panel.

As far as equipment is concerned, the Toyota Yaris GR Sport is positioned as one of the highest finishes in the range, so much of the equipment available in the Yaris is reserved. That means that elements such as the climate control, digital instrumentation, Head-Up Display, and Toyota’s infotainment equipment with an 8-inch touch screen and connectivity for mobile devices are included.

Toyota Yaris GR Sport.

The GR Sport family lives not only in aesthetics, dynamically changes are applied to translate into better driving. The most passionate hybrid Yaris has modified its suspension set to become firmer. The steering has undergone adjustments to become faster and more precise, and the whole package has been fine-tuned to follow the same path. All these modifications are applied as standard.

Despite the fact that in other markets the Yaris is capable of using a gasoline engine, in Spain it is only marketed in its hybrid format. The Yaris GR Sport uses the same set as the rest of the range. Its about 1.5 Dynamic Force three-cylinder block with 116 hp and 120 Nm of torque. Next to it is a CVT automatic gearbox. Although it was just announced, the Yaris GR Sport will not be available in the markets until the spring of next year.