Toyota offers its hydrogen fuel cell, packaged in modules, for non-automotive applications – Technology – Hybrids and Electrical

Toyota is one of the manufacturers that is most committed to hydrogen fuel cell technology for use in different applications in the future. For the Japanese manufacturer, it is a key element in reducing CO emissions. 2 plus beyond even cars. That’s why it offers its fuel cell technology packed in modules of different formats that allow its implementation in third-party applications.

Toyota began developing fuel cells 30 years ago, in 1992, and has continued to refine its technology ever since. With the aim of achieving that it can be used in various uses beyond the automotive industry, Toyota has redesigned the fuel cell system that is currently present in the second generation Mirai.

Like the first, this second generation of fuel cell modules, it will also be assembled in europe, at the Toyota Motor Europe (TME) research and development center in Zaventem (Brussels). Starting in January 2022, the new center will house a pilot assembly line combining advanced technology with rigorous quality-controlled assembly.

The new system will be available in two packaging formats, cubic and rectangular-flat, to offer more flexibility and to be more easily adapted to various applications. These modules that contain the entire system are now more compact and lighter, which also provides a higher energy density.

The decision to assemble these second generation fuel cell modules in Europe is due to the verification of the significant increase in demand for this product throughout the region. In collaboration with entrepreneurs interested in using Toyota technology for their own applications, TME’s Fuel Cell Business Unit will offer the necessary technical support for integration into third-party applications. This proximity with its partners and the possibility of closely following the business opportunities that arise will allow the company to rapidly multiply the offer.

The fuel cell technology in the Toyota Mirai has been redesigned to translate it into other applications.

The Green Deal and the application of the hydrogen fuel cell

The objective of the Green Pact of Zero Net Emissions causing global warming by 2050 of the European Union requires the expansion of a European hydrogen economy. To meet these goals, industry needs “climate and resource pioneers” to develop the first commercial applications of the hydrogen fuel cell. in key industrial sectors before 2030.

Among the sectors that most demand the use of this technology are trucks, buses and taxi fleets which also require an increase in the development of H2 infrastructure. This is the roadmap to creating viable business opportunities that allow them to prosper and develop hubs of activities on a larger scale.

With the implementation of systems based on hydrogen technologies in an increasingly wide range of applications, the creation of a hydrogen ecosystem where supply and demand feed back to continue growing.