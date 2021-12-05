Total eclipse in Antarctica | Science and Ecology | DW

The total solar eclipse that occurred at dawn this Saturday caused night to fall for more than 40 seconds in the eternal day of the austral summer in deep Antarctica, the only place in the world where the totality of the astronomical phenomenon was observed. “It looked excellent,” said Raúl Cordero, an academic from the University of Santiago de Chile (USACH), about the event that could also be seen through NASA’s live broadcast.

At 09:00 CET, the Moon began to hide the sphere of the Sun and 46 minutes later the star was completely hidden for just over 40 seconds, showing the solar corona, a round flash around the darkness generated by the superposition of the Moon between the Earth and the Sun. The Unión Glaciar Antarctic base was the only place on the planet where only a few scientists, experts and tourists – paying almost $ 40,000 to an extreme tourism company – could see the total eclipse live Sun. The eclipse ended at 10:06 CET, one hour and six minutes after it began.

A person observes the eclipse with special glasses from the Union Glacier base.

This geographical point is located 1,000 km north of the South Pole, 2,000 km south of the international bases in Antarctica -on King George Island- and 3,000 km from Punta Arenas, Chile’s southernmost city on the continent. Cordero explained that the base, inaugurated by Chile in 2014, barely has a few tents or tents in the middle of a frozen desert at -15 degrees Celsius, surrounded by the Elsword Mountains, which prevent the arrival of the extreme winds that run through the interior of the Antarctic territory.

The facility -administered and managed by the Chilean Armed Forces- shares a location with the camp of the private US company Antarctic Logistics & Expeditions LLC, which operates the airfield where the Chilean Air Force (FACH) planes land to deliver logistics and personnel. The last eclipse that could be seen from Antarctica occurred on November 23, 2003 and you will not be able to see another until 2039.

