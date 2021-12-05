Top most downloaded games on the App Store in 2021

Apple just confirmed the Most downloaded games from the App Store of 2021, that is, for iPhone and iPad. The lists include the most downloaded of the free and paid titles, as it is difficult to make comparisons between the two categories in mobile stores.

This year the great absentee from the top is Fortnite, which was expelled from the App Store for not accepting the 30% commission that Apple applies to the developers of its platform, but there have been no shortage of successors.

Although we do not have much news in 2021, the most downloaded from the App Store continue combining new games with simple classics for all audiences. This is what the year has given of itself for gamers on iOS:

Free games

Free games are the most popular on mobile, although practically all include optional micropayments or, at least, advertising to generate income. In the top 2021 of the App Store we have since 2020 revelation games such as Among Us! to classics in the style of traditional ludo games.

These are the 15 most downloaded titles in 2021:

Among Us! Parchis Star. Project Makeover. Clash Royale. Water Sort Puzzle. Count Masters: Running Game. Brawl Stars. Shortcut Run. Stumble Guys. Roblox. Subway Surfers. Homescapes. Call of Duty: Mobile. Pokémon Go. Asked.

There is also no shortage of games from previous years among the most outstanding of 2021, we have the fireproof Pokémon Go, the fun Roblox or the action of Call of Duty: Mobile.

Paid games

It is difficult for paid games to sneak into the top of downloads, which is why the App Store has published an independent list of the most successful of 2021. In general, iPhone users are more likely to spend than Android users, so it represents a good reference to the success of these titles.

This is the top 15 with the most downloads:

Minecraft. Monopoly. Geometry Dash. Pou. Plague Inc. Football Manager 2021 Mobile. My Child Lebensborn. Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas. Pocket Build. Street Kart Racing – No Limit. True Skate. Stardew Valley. RFS – Real Flight Simulator. Hitman Sniper.

We have also known the best apps in the App Store in 2021 according to Apple, since each year it makes a selection of those it considers the best launches of the last 12 months.

In general, the top of App Store downloads are not much of a surprise in 2021In this year marked by the pandemic, star launches for mobile phones such as Genshin Impact or League of Legends: Wild Rift have been lacking, although the iPhone and iPad gaming ecosystem remains perfectly in shape.

