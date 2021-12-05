Tom Hanks may have died in ‘Castaway’

To our regret, isolation has become a way of life. Not because we have chosen it, but because the coronavirus imposed it on us almost a year ago. But before the forced quarantine, there was already someone who lived it with all the letters. Who does not remember Chuck noland, the long-suffering character of the film Castaway? Performed flawlessly by Tom Hanks, it showed the agonizing survival of a man who was stranded on a desert island for 5 years. The anguish of the actor was not limited to the scenes, off-camera he also lived a scare to death, And never better said. Hanks nearly bled to death after cutting his leg.

The premiere in 2000 was another hit within its already juicy list of blockbuster films such as the Oscars. Forrest Gump and Philadelphia. With the difference that this could have cost him his life if the doctors did not intervene in time.

Tom Hanks in Castaway

Those of us who like cinema know that actors are not satisfied with just anything, they want challenges, characters that leave their mark and keep the viewer on the edge of the seat. Hanks, who is an expert in that, was clear that Castaway He met all the requirements to give what to talk about and shine as an actor. With his friend Robert Zemeckis as director, everything indicated that it would not be just any movie. They had already worked together on Forrest Gump and the combination was perfect. Still, they didn’t have all of them with them. The film faced a challenge that was not easy to materialize. The one to ensure that the public does not get bored with a film without dialogue, or parallel plots, just a guy who survives a plane crash and takes a forced vacation on an uninhabited island in Fiji.

Was it really possible to catch with so little argument? This is how the story has a hook at first, but filling in two hours of many silences did not seem like an easy task. It was not, however, they succeeded. Hanks ate the paper. It made us laugh, cry, despair and not want to go to the dentist (that scene in which a tooth is pulled out by the roots is devastating). But above all, it reminded us how magical cinema is, with or without words. Two decades after this classic that earned Tom Hanks a Golden Globe for Best Actor, it is still more relevant than ever. In fact, I decided to see it this Christmas after many years and it moved me again. It does not disappoint. Because, beyond the central plot that we all already know in which a FedEx worker suddenly disappears, this drama brings us closer to the dreaded loneliness and living with oneself. That which not everyone knows how to face and accept.

In other words, the survival and struggle of the human being against any adversity, including oneself. It makes you value those things that truly make us happy and that most of the time we overlook. “It is the most personal project I have ever been involved inHanks told the BBC in 2001. “My character realizes that if he had not gone through that hard experience and lost everything, he would never have understood what is really important in life”He continued. A piece of pizza, a shower or a good conversation became his big dream in the middle of this nightmare.

At some point in the movie you want to take a break and call your mother to tell her how much you love her. Hanks’s faces, gestures, and even breathing speak louder than any conversation. The also director and producer worked on it but well, losing no less than 25 kilos progressively for each phase of the film, another obstacle that he overcame with patience and good lyrics. A diet created exclusively for that objective that made us know its most skimpy version. And so this Californian man suddenly found himself learning to open coconuts, light fires, and wear loincloths.

It was precisely in this drive of dangerous utensils that we almost ran out of the actor of this generation. A few more hours late to see the doctor and today Hanks might just be a nice memory. In one of those, knife up, knife down, a cut was made so badly on his leg that the wound got badly infected. “The doctor said to me: ‘what’s up with you idiot? You could have died from this one! ‘”, He recalled in another interview with Radius 1 of the BBC. “They literally had to remove a piece of something that had gotten embedded in the leg”, He recalled.

The prank resulted in a very serious infection that kept him in the hospital for three days and then a few weeks’ rest. “We had to stop filming because the doctor told me: ‘in no way is this kid going to get in the water‘”. Fortunately, everything was reduced to an anecdote that he has told in several of his interviews. They are the wounds of the warrior that one looks proud of once there is no more danger and it is a thing of the past.

No one can take the fright away from him. It wasn’t the only bad drink he had to deal with. A team of almost 40 people had to jump into the water to rescue him when the cable that tied the raft in which he was floating came loose. A little more and it becomes fresh meat for sharks in the Pacific waters. Despite all the handicaps, Hanks is alive to tell it and every time he does it you can perceive that tone of satisfaction and affection for a job well done. He does not give them of cleverness and assumes that he would never have been able to survive being in the same conditions as Chuck. “I’m not nearly as strong as Chuck, I would have fallen into despair long before.”, He stressed to the BBC. Not even the company of that imaginary friend in the form of a ball and under the name Wilson would have saved him.

The little ball, that great idea of ​​his friend the screenwriter William Broyles, also responsible for Apollo XIII, almost drove Hanks crazy. “When Wilson was born I listened to his dialogues in my head. Yeah I almost went crazy because I didn’t have a day off and all the scenes were with me, I was never off camera. I don’t even remember hearing an ‘Action’ or ‘Cut’“, He counted between laughs in an interview with Graham bensinger.

No matter how tough the shoot was, it was not the first time that Tom faced an episode with such difficulty. His childhood, one marked by loneliness after the divorce of his parents, Amos and Janet, was his first contact with the inclemency of life. He was never stranded on a desert island but he knows what it’s like to grow up without the love of parents. Not because he didn’t have them, but because they didn’t pay much attention to him, neither to him nor to his brothers. After the separation, their mother completely ignored them. They were under the tutelage of their father, a wandering man who changed his address like his shirt and who made it impossible for his children to have a stable life.

The fact of not being rooted in a specific place made him a lonely and somewhat withdrawn young man who ended up getting married at the age of 21, almost fleeing his harsh reality. Nothing to do with the image of a funny, outgoing and happy man that we see in each of his interviews, and, sometimes, movies. Every role, every story and person that has crossed his path has helped him to be the person so loved and admired that he is today. It’s hard not to see him smile. Not even having contracted the coronavirus with his wife Rita Wilson on a trip to Australia took away the desire to continue telling stories and giving joy to people. Like his character in Castaway he is capable of turning any obstacle into a reason to grow.

While we wait to see his new work pending release, News from the big world, which due to the delays caused by the pandemic has become part of the Netflix catalog (premiere on February 10), it is good to know that Tom has other films in the pipeline. His next premiere will be Elvis, the biopic directed by Baz Luhrmann where Austin Butler plays Elvis Presley and Hanks plays his manager, Colonel Tom Parker (in theory it would hit theaters in November). Also, it just ended Bios, a post-apocalyptic film in which he plays a sick inventor named Finch.

Until everything is normalized and the billboard can finally give birth to the premieres, I advise those who have not seen Castaway do not miss the opportunity to do so. His moral is so universal that it does not matter what year one gives him play. The nearly two-and-a-half hour film was a box office bombshell, exceeding all expectations. It raised more than 400 million euros, becoming a whole gold mine together with Gladiator and Mission impossible II in the year 2000.

Beyond the superficiality that the prizes and financial gains represent, one is left with what is not told or appears on the covers. When you know everything behind it and the risks Hanks took in filming this marvel, it makes you want to put a floor on the doctor who saved his life. It is difficult to imagine the cinema and the good stories without the smile, the dedication and the good vibes of the actor.

Those who want to see it again, or for the first time, can find it within the catalog of Prime Video and on other rental platforms.

