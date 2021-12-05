Tom Cruise on the set of ‘Mission Impossible’
Tom Cruise has accomplished his most ambitious feat yet. At fifty-nine years old, and famous for not using stuntmen in his films, the actor braved the danger aboard a World War II biplane – a 1941 Boeing B75N1 Stearman – while filming a risky scene from the movie. eighth installment of Mission Impossible, before the premiere of the seventh, next summer.
After several weeks taking flight lessons – it seems that they had already begun previously in January – he dared to hang upside down from the wing while the airplane did a loop and other stunts at more than six hundred meters of altitude. Cruise took off from Duxford Airfield, Cambridge, sitting in the front seat, with the pilot holding the controls in the back seat. When they reached height, the actor, caught in a harness, exited the cubicle and crawled as they flew over the countryside, hanging down. When the aircraft capsized, he sat upright on the wing in an astonishing movement. Who said fear?
