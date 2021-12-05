Today, Atlas vs. Pumas live via TUDN and TV Azteca: on which channel are the semifinals broadcast today and how to watch it broadcast on Liguilla 2021 | VIDEO NCZD México MX | SPORT-TOTAL

Atlas vs. Pumas UNAM LIVE | ONLINE | LIVE they face each other in the second leg of the semifinals of the League MX Apertura 2021 this Sunday, December 5 from 8:00 pm (Peruvian time) at the Jalisco stadium.

The red and black team defeated the university team 0-1 last Thursday in the first leg of the semifinals of the 2021 Apertura Tournament and now, with everything in favor in their stadium, they will try to sign the pass to the title dispute.

The goal of the Argentine Julio Furch from the pass of the Colombian Julián Quiñones has left the ‘Zorros’ one step away from qualifying for the first time to a grand final of the domestic championship since the summer tournament of 1999, when he lost in the round of the with the Toluca.

What time do Atlas vs. Pumas UNAM for the Liguilla Liga MX Apertura 2021?

Mexico – 7:00 pm

Peru – 8:00 pm

Colombia – 8:00 pm

Ecuador – 8:00 pm

Venezuela – 9:00 pm

Bolivia – 9:00 pm

Argentina – 10:00 pm

Chile – 10:00 pm

Paraguay – 10:00 pm

Uruguay – 10:00 pm

Brazil – 10:00 pm

Spain – 2:00 am (December 6)

How to view Atlas vs. Pumas UNAM for the Liguilla Liga MX Apertura 2021?

TUDN and TV Azteca are the signals enabled to watch the Liguilla Liga MX Apertura 2021 match that will present Atlas without overconfidence for the advantage. “They have shown that when they are knocked out, they resurrect,” said DT Diego Cocca.

For his part, Pumas will go out to find the two goals they need to go to the final with the best he has. For this reason, the coach Andrés Lillini places absolute trust in the Ecuadorian Washington Corozo and the Argentine Juan Ignacio Dinenno.

“Pumas has shown that in the face of adversity he has the character to get up. It is the last step we have to play the final and we must take it, “said the Argentine strategist about the possibilities of the Auriazules who eliminated Toluca and America.

Atlas vs. Pumas UNAM: lineups

Atlas: Vargas, Barbosa, Santamaría, Nervo, Angulo, Reyes, Torres, Rocha, Márquez, Furch and Quiñones

Pumas UNAM: Talavera, Mozo, Freire, Ortiz, Velarde, Lira, Leo López, Saucedo, Álvarez, Corozo and Dinenno.

