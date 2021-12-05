TikTok viral: why Tom Cruise was mistaken for a Japanese actor | TDEX | REVTLI | ANSWERS

Tiktoker confused millions of users, unleashing euphoria in the Hollywood actor’s fans. We share the images with you!

There is no doubt that Tom Cruise is a movie legend. At 59, the American actor and producer is still a current figure in Hollywood for several decades, starring in popular films, such as Top Gun and Mission Impossible, a saga that began in 1996 and continues today.

Despite the years, Cruise is one of the most applauded by the public, despite the fact that his latest films do not enjoy the expected success. But, far from the cameras and flashes, in recent days a video in which hundreds of fans mistook him for a Japanese went viral. But don’t blame them, we assure you that you too would have been confused.

Several months ago, a TikTok account called @deeptomcruise gained a following for parodying the face of the Hollywood star. Christopher Ume is the name of the administrator and all the videos he makes are made with the face of the American actor. For this reason, one of his latest productions surprised locals and strangers, especially because he resembled Tom himself, but speaking in another language. Can you imagine it?

In the images you can see a young man who dazzles with his native language, Japanese, what caused the greatest surprise was the resemblance to the actor. It is worth noting that Ume in his account has shared various videos like this last one, where in more than one he makes Cruise not look very well, but he always gets the ovation of his followers. His popularity on Tiktok reaches 3.3 million fans, he says that it increases with the passing of the days. Meanwhile the real Cruise has a verified account on TikTok, with more than 14 thousand followers, but no video uploaded yet, therefore 0 “likes”.

While it is true that the true identity of this tiktoker is still unknown, which through deepfake led him to become known in many countries, generating millions of daily views on the well-known video platform. His creativity has made many people have fun with his occurrences, and he does not intend to annoy anyone with this type of content, “I would like to show people the technical possibilities of these things” he mentioned in an interview, indicating that “I do not have the I intend to use it in any way that it might upset someone, I just want to show you what’s possible in a few years. “

The modality that Umer uses to make his videos is by deepfake, which has brought him success for months, but the way that is so real or similar that can be seen in the videos that he disseminates on social networks generates curiosity. Let’s see and learn a little more about this technology that could be risky.

Is it dangerous to make this type of content?

The well-known Deepfake, can bring really dangerous content, since it spreads false information, fake news or impersonates identities, for example in contracts or transactions, among several examples. In fact, platforms such as Facebook or even TikTok are prohibited from uploading this type of content according to their use policies, where they declare that they cannot be impersonated or falsely declare the identity of another person.

In the case of the Cruise, a parody is declared, but it does not determine how far this imitation could go. The Tiktok social network has yet to comment on the DeepTomCruise case, meanwhile netizens take advantage of their free time to enjoy Umer’s content.

